FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months)





FirstRand has reported a 38% drop in profits for the year ending 30 June with normalised earnings decreasing to R17.3 billion.

It says this performance reflects the depth of the crisis sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the group believes that the actions it has taken to strengthen and protect its balance sheet, combined with the structure of its portfolio and its chosen strategies, will ensure ROE and earnings recovery once the current stress scenario normalises. Alan Pullinger - CEO, FirstRand

The group's portfolio of integrated financial services businesses includes FNB and WesBank.

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger talks to Bruce Whitfield about the almost-40% drop in earnings.

He points out that while these may seem relatively favourable compared to the sizeably larger drop in profits reported by a number of banks, the results should be viewed in context.

To be honest, for nine months of the year we were on track for what I would probably have called a respectable performance in obviously a tough macro-economic environment... and then all the action happened in the last quarter, in particular, of our financial year. Alan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand

When we look at our earnings - down 38% - it looks bad but you may be confused and say, it looks better than the other banks... but if I look at the last six months, our earnings on a relative basis were down 78%. Alan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand

That gives you a much better picture of the pain we took! Alan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand

90% of that earnings reset is all around these credit provisions. Alan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand

According to the previous accounting standard, he says, provisions were raised when a bank actually had bad debts which pointed to a bad debt problem.

In a time of Covid though, this needs to be done on a forward-looking basis.

You now have to make a whole lot of assumptions; you have to build models which predict what may happen to job losses and the economy, to incomes and disposable income... Alan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand

We are going to do our best not to use the provisions and hopefully we can write the provisions back, which is exactly what our shareholders want. Alan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand

