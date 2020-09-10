Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected?





Lungisa was sentenced to an effective two-year jail term for hitting Democratic Alliance (DA) member Rano Kayser during a chaotic council meeting in 2016.

He was found guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he broke a glass jug over Kayser's head.

The ANC councillor had been out on bail for two years pending the outcome of the appeal.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed his application to overturn his sentence, reports The Herald acting editor Rochelle de Kock.

JUST IN | The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Andile Lungisa's appeal against his sentence of an effective two years imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/b9fmoCOEDl — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) September 9, 2020

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is pushing for Lungisa to report his local correctional services centre by the end of the week.

However, it appears that the NMB councillor may try to fight the SCA decision, De Kock tells CapeTalk.

At the same, Lungisa is not accepting his suspension from the Eastern Cape ANC either.

He is apparently appealing his suspension as an ANC councillor in the NMB municipality after the party asked him to step down.

This comes after the ANC national executive council (NEC) ruled that party members with criminal charges or convictions must step down from their positions.

Andile seems pretty confident that he might actually be taking this further... but this is not a Constitutional matter and the Constitutional Court rarely ever deals with criminal matters, so it remains to be seen. Rochelle de Kock, Acting editor - The Herald

There are attempts from the prosecution to ensure that he reports by the end of the week... to start serving his sentence in the meantime. Rochelle de Kock, Acting editor - The Herald

No doubt, his legal team will be putting up the best fight possible to ensure that he remains out on bail until he gets a final word from the ConCourt. Rochelle de Kock, Acting editor - The Herald

