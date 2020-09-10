Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
In Conversation with Dr Eve: Intimacy Injustice
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr. Eve
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: Historiography of Basotho Philosophy
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Zulumathabo Zulu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Some learners still not receiving meals despite High Court order to resume NSNP In July the Department of Basic Education was ordered to resume the roll out of the National School Nutrition Programme. 10 September 2020 6:02 PM
'Making the sex offenders register would be a bad idea' Journalist and Femicide in South Africa author Nechama Brodie explains why she thinks the register should remain confidential. 10 September 2020 5:14 PM
Solly Moeng: Diversity isn't about quotas, it's about changing corporate culture Brand strategist Solly Moeng says the Clicks/TRESemmé debacle demonstrates the superficial progress of workplace transformation in... 10 September 2020 3:17 PM
View all Local
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected? Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year j... 10 September 2020 5:20 PM
'History will absolve me,' President Ramaphosa told SA editor's forum He blamed the previous administration for hollowing out law enforcement agencies and says he is capacitating strengthening them. 10 September 2020 9:16 AM
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution. 9 September 2020 8:10 PM
View all Politics
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit Luno CEO Marcus Swanepoel on what sealed the deal with the New York-based group and their plans to continue investing in SA. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire. 10 September 2020 7:21 AM
View all Business
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit Luno CEO Marcus Swanepoel on what sealed the deal with the New York-based group and their plans to continue investing in SA. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical tri... 9 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected?

10 September 2020 5:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
SCA
Andile Lungisa
ANC Eastern Cape
NMB
ANC COUNCILLOR

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year jail term was dismissed.

Lungisa was sentenced to an effective two-year jail term for hitting Democratic Alliance (DA) member Rano Kayser during a chaotic council meeting in 2016.

He was found guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he broke a glass jug over Kayser's head.

The ANC councillor had been out on bail for two years pending the outcome of the appeal.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed his application to overturn his sentence, reports The Herald acting editor Rochelle de Kock.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is pushing for Lungisa to report his local correctional services centre by the end of the week.

However, it appears that the NMB councillor may try to fight the SCA decision, De Kock tells CapeTalk.

At the same, Lungisa is not accepting his suspension from the Eastern Cape ANC either.

He is apparently appealing his suspension as an ANC councillor in the NMB municipality after the party asked him to step down.

This comes after the ANC national executive council (NEC) ruled that party members with criminal charges or convictions must step down from their positions.

Andile seems pretty confident that he might actually be taking this further... but this is not a Constitutional matter and the Constitutional Court rarely ever deals with criminal matters, so it remains to be seen.

Rochelle de Kock, Acting editor - The Herald

There are attempts from the prosecution to ensure that he reports by the end of the week... to start serving his sentence in the meantime.

Rochelle de Kock, Acting editor - The Herald

No doubt, his legal team will be putting up the best fight possible to ensure that he remains out on bail until he gets a final word from the ConCourt.

Rochelle de Kock, Acting editor - The Herald

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


10 September 2020 5:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
SCA
Andile Lungisa
ANC Eastern Cape
NMB
ANC COUNCILLOR

More from Politics

200305-ramaphosa4-edjpg

'History will absolve me,' President Ramaphosa told SA editor's forum

10 September 2020 9:16 AM

He blamed the previous administration for hollowing out law enforcement agencies and says he is capacitating strengthening them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies

9 September 2020 8:10 PM

George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

9 September 2020 6:59 PM

The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

enca-effpng

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims

9 September 2020 4:15 PM

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been criticised for brushing off the harassment of an eNCA reporter who was manhandled by party members during a protest on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pe-woman-aims-gun-at-eff-protesters-video-screengrabpng

[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall

9 September 2020 10:59 AM

A 52-year-old woman was stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport check-in boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to

9 September 2020 8:52 AM

Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

220601-ct-taxi-deck-edjpg

Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry

8 September 2020 8:45 AM

Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black

7 September 2020 1:07 PM

Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200907-imizamo-yethu-edjpg

Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims

7 September 2020 10:26 AM

Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kataza-on-mountain-1jpg

'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'

7 September 2020 9:33 AM

Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tributes to George Bizos, a bastion of the South African Constitution

Local

'History will absolve me,' President Ramaphosa told SA editor's forum

Politics

Local Philippi boys rescue this labrador and Animal Welfare wants to help them

Local

EWN Highlights

SA has mixed reaction to EFF deal with Clicks, Unilever over racist ad

10 September 2020 7:35 PM

I never favoured Koko over 3 other suspended Eskom execs, says Klein

10 September 2020 6:28 PM

Ipid head Ntlantseng visits Leo Williams' family to give update on case

10 September 2020 6:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA