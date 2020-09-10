Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected?
Lungisa was sentenced to an effective two-year jail term for hitting Democratic Alliance (DA) member Rano Kayser during a chaotic council meeting in 2016.
He was found guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he broke a glass jug over Kayser's head.
The ANC councillor had been out on bail for two years pending the outcome of the appeal.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed his application to overturn his sentence, reports The Herald acting editor Rochelle de Kock.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Andile Lungisa's appeal against his sentence of an effective two years imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/b9fmoCOEDl— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) September 9, 2020
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is pushing for Lungisa to report his local correctional services centre by the end of the week.
However, it appears that the NMB councillor may try to fight the SCA decision, De Kock tells CapeTalk.
At the same, Lungisa is not accepting his suspension from the Eastern Cape ANC either.
He is apparently appealing his suspension as an ANC councillor in the NMB municipality after the party asked him to step down.
This comes after the ANC national executive council (NEC) ruled that party members with criminal charges or convictions must step down from their positions.
Andile seems pretty confident that he might actually be taking this further... but this is not a Constitutional matter and the Constitutional Court rarely ever deals with criminal matters, so it remains to be seen.Rochelle de Kock, Acting editor - The Herald
There are attempts from the prosecution to ensure that he reports by the end of the week... to start serving his sentence in the meantime.Rochelle de Kock, Acting editor - The Herald
No doubt, his legal team will be putting up the best fight possible to ensure that he remains out on bail until he gets a final word from the ConCourt.Rochelle de Kock, Acting editor - The Herald
More from Politics
'History will absolve me,' President Ramaphosa told SA editor's forum
He blamed the previous administration for hollowing out law enforcement agencies and says he is capacitating strengthening them.Read More
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.Read More
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.Read More
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been criticised for brushing off the harassment of an eNCA reporter who was manhandled by party members during a protest on Tuesday.Read More
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall
A 52-year-old woman was stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems.Read More
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to
Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt.Read More
Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry
Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings.Read More
Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black
Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Africa.Read More
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims
Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult.Read More
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'
Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.Read More