'Making the sex offenders register would be a bad idea'
As part of measures to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced three amendment bills, one of which will expand the scope of the National Register for Sex Offenders.
Currently, only those convicted of crimes against children of the mentally disabled are included on the register, the new laws would include anyone convicted of a sex crime.
It would also include provision for the names of those on the register to be available to the public.
As the law currently stands only those who employ people who work with children or disabled people are able to check if a person is on the register.
The debate over whether the NSRO should be make public is a controversial and emotive one, but author and journalist Nachama Brodie believes it would be a bad idea:
I think that calls for a public sex offender registry are, for me, a couple of rungs below, but the same vein as calls for the death penalty to be reinstated.Nechama Brodie, journalist and author of 'Femicide in South Africa'
They are politically popular, they are emotionally popular, but in terms of a practical solution that will benefit people in the long run, I don't think they're a good idea.Nechama Brodie, journalist and author of 'Femicide in South Africa'
They want the sex offenders register to be made public because it expresses a lack of faith and lack of trust in the system, they believe that the system is not looking after them and they want to be able to protect themselves against the perceived threats and dangers.Nechama Brodie, journalist and author of 'Femicide in South Africa'
It has very predictable negative consequences for the families of offenders and also potentially for their victims.Nechama Brodie, journalist and author of 'Femicide in South Africa'
We are not entitled to that [knowing where are convicted sex offender is] because we assume that somebody who is no longer in prison for that offence has been rehabilitated.Nechama Brodie, journalist and author of 'Femicide in South Africa'
Listen to the full conversation from Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
