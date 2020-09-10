Some learners still not receiving meals despite High Court order to resume NSNP
On 18 July the Department of Basic Education was ordered to resume the roll out of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) regardless of whether children had returned to school or not.
The programme had been suspended when the country went into the national lockdown in March.
NPO Equal Education had lodged the urgent application in July saying all children should continue to receive meals regardless of whether they were back in the classroom.
The High Court also ruled that national and provincial education department submit a report to the court every two weeks on the implementation of the NSNP.
CapeTalk's John Maytham spoke to Equal Education's Roné McFarlane to get an update.
In the initial round of report, we were very concerned that the quality of the report was very, very poor.Roné McFarlane, Co-head of research - Equal Education
We have been encouraged that in the latest round of reports we have seen both and improvement in the quality of reports, but also an improvement in the department's approach to implementing the school nutrition programme.Roné McFarlane, Co-head of research - Equal Education
The problem with the poor reporting is that it's a reflection of the department's themselves not having a very clear grip on the actual implementation of the NSNP.Roné McFarlane, Co-head of research - Equal Education
Listen to the full conversation below:
