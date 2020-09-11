Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert
A few days ago President Ramaphosa told us to "watch this space" after being asked about when we will be ready to move to lockdown level 1, say CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.
An announcement is expected next week, and while it will be welcomed by the captains of industry, and scores of workers left without an income, are there any pitfalls we should be looking out for?
We have seen the second wave of infections across parts of Europe as they try to get their economies off the ground again. This is something South Africa's ailing economy surely cannot endure, suggests Moloto.
Accountant, writer and academic, Khaya Sithole speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how government should be plotting the way forward out of lockdown, to effectively boost the ailing economy.
We need to reflect on what it is about economic activity that has been significantly curtailed in the past few months.Khaya Sithole, Writer and Academic
The question then needs to be posed as to whether lifting the restrictions on those parts of economic activity are going to assist the economy to move a bit faster, he notes.
He cites one example:
It turns out that a lot of economic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres.Khaya Sithole, Academic
He notes that in this example, one wants to restore the kind of volumes that existed pre-Covid-19.
To do this, ensuring sanitation and social distancing practices are maintained, become the ongoing challenge for all businesses involved, says Sithole.
He flags areas like restaurants and hotels and other accommodations which will need to instill confidence in consumers to make use of the services.
They may just need to do a bit more to instill confidence for you and I to say we will actually take the gamble of going and doing business with them.Khaya Sithole, Academic
Listen to Sithole's thoughts in the interview below:
More from Business
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules
One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider).Read More
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months)
'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show.Read More
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit
The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel.Read More
Solly Moeng: Diversity isn't about quotas, it's about changing corporate culture
Brand strategist Solly Moeng says the Clicks/TRESemmé debacle demonstrates the superficial progress of workplace transformation in corporate South Africa.Read More
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows
Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire.Read More
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.Read More
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown
'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse.Read More
Are you ready to make your home smarter?
The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordableRead More
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.Read More
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff
Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country.Read More