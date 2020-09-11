Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert





A few days ago President Ramaphosa told us to "watch this space" after being asked about when we will be ready to move to lockdown level 1, say CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.

An announcement is expected next week, and while it will be welcomed by the captains of industry, and scores of workers left without an income, are there any pitfalls we should be looking out for?

We have seen the second wave of infections across parts of Europe as they try to get their economies off the ground again. This is something South Africa's ailing economy surely cannot endure, suggests Moloto.

Accountant, writer and academic, Khaya Sithole speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how government should be plotting the way forward out of lockdown, to effectively boost the ailing economy.

We need to reflect on what it is about economic activity that has been significantly curtailed in the past few months. Khaya Sithole, Writer and Academic

The question then needs to be posed as to whether lifting the restrictions on those parts of economic activity are going to assist the economy to move a bit faster, he notes.

He cites one example:

It turns out that a lot of economic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres. Khaya Sithole, Academic

He notes that in this example, one wants to restore the kind of volumes that existed pre-Covid-19.

To do this, ensuring sanitation and social distancing practices are maintained, become the ongoing challenge for all businesses involved, says Sithole.

He flags areas like restaurants and hotels and other accommodations which will need to instill confidence in consumers to make use of the services.

They may just need to do a bit more to instill confidence for you and I to say we will actually take the gamble of going and doing business with them. Khaya Sithole, Academic

Listen to Sithole's thoughts in the interview below: