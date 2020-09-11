Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
The Impact of solar towers on birds has investigated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
HP van Heerden - MSc in Conservation Ecology graduate from Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:40
New Book: Prisoner 913 by Riaan de Villiers, and Jan-Ad Stemmet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Riaan de Villiers - co-author of the book
Today at 15:50
Tsogo Sun giveaway!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Van Rooyen - Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotel
Today at 16:10
Ron Derby on "The Clicks blunder will be repeated if retail boards remain dominated by white men"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ron Derby - Fin24
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Vicky Sampson - Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician and host of Just The Hits
Today at 17:05
The Big Picture: Where is SA in it's fight against Covid?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Sascoc to put CSA into administration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole - I Can See My House From Here (Livestream) - 11 Sept at 7pm!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole: - Musician
Today at 18:13
Can SA survive and recover? And can we do so before the money runs out?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Missibaba, a luxury accessories label making unique statement leather handbags and accessories
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chloe Townsend - Owner at Missibaba
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday. 11 September 2020 1:38 PM
Ladles of Love boss gears up for 24-hour sarmie making marathon to try raise R1m Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is rolling up his sleeves to make sandwiches for 24 hours in a marathon attempt to raise fu... 11 September 2020 1:21 PM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
View all Local
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources 'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du To... 11 September 2020 7:03 AM
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected? Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year j... 10 September 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres. 11 September 2020 11:27 AM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all Business
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire. 10 September 2020 7:21 AM
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert

11 September 2020 11:27 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Employment
Jobs
work from home
teaching English
Lockdown
COVID-19
Teaching english as a foreign language

Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres.

A few days ago President Ramaphosa told us to "watch this space" after being asked about when we will be ready to move to lockdown level 1, say CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.

An announcement is expected next week, and while it will be welcomed by the captains of industry, and scores of workers left without an income, are there any pitfalls we should be looking out for?

We have seen the second wave of infections across parts of Europe as they try to get their economies off the ground again. This is something South Africa's ailing economy surely cannot endure, suggests Moloto.

Accountant, writer and academic, Khaya Sithole speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how government should be plotting the way forward out of lockdown, to effectively boost the ailing economy.

We need to reflect on what it is about economic activity that has been significantly curtailed in the past few months.

Khaya Sithole, Writer and Academic

The question then needs to be posed as to whether lifting the restrictions on those parts of economic activity are going to assist the economy to move a bit faster, he notes.

He cites one example:

It turns out that a lot of economic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres.

Khaya Sithole, Academic

He notes that in this example, one wants to restore the kind of volumes that existed pre-Covid-19.

To do this, ensuring sanitation and social distancing practices are maintained, become the ongoing challenge for all businesses involved, says Sithole.

He flags areas like restaurants and hotels and other accommodations which will need to instill confidence in consumers to make use of the services.

They may just need to do a bit more to instill confidence for you and I to say we will actually take the gamble of going and doing business with them.

Khaya Sithole, Academic

Listen to Sithole's thoughts in the interview below:


11 September 2020 11:27 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Employment
Jobs
work from home
teaching English
Lockdown
COVID-19
Teaching english as a foreign language

More from Business

200618-sedibeng-edjpg

State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules

10 September 2020 8:07 PM

One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fnb-bankingjpg

FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months)

10 September 2020 7:17 PM

'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Luno

SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit

10 September 2020 6:38 PM

The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

workplace-diversity-business-black-white-staff-company-race-transformation-123rf

Solly Moeng: Diversity isn't about quotas, it's about changing corporate culture

10 September 2020 3:17 PM

Brand strategist Solly Moeng says the Clicks/TRESemmé debacle demonstrates the superficial progress of workplace transformation in corporate South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home office working from home 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows

10 September 2020 7:21 AM

Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thumbs-down2jpg

Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway? 

9 September 2020 8:22 PM

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown

9 September 2020 7:51 PM

'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf smart home automation

Are you ready to make your home smarter?

9 September 2020 7:30 PM

The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

9 September 2020 6:59 PM

The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clicks logo

Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff

9 September 2020 10:08 AM

Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down

Politics

[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility

Local Politics

Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment

World Sport

EWN Highlights

EC police search for 2 groups of men who allegedly gang-raped teen girl

11 September 2020 3:07 PM

Anti-abortion doctor still fighting to return to service

11 September 2020 1:42 PM

Nersa approval allows govt to buy energy from sources other than Eskom

11 September 2020 1:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA