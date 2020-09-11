ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources
The consistent message from the presidency over recent weeks has been that government is determined to eradicate corruption.
But it seems getting his ANC colleagues to follow this message is a different story, suggests Refilwe Moloto.
It seems high ranking ANC members, Ace Magashule, Tony Yengeni, and Nomvula Mokonyane saw nothing wrong with using state resources to carry out ANC party business when they hitched a ride with the National Defence Minister to Zimbabwe.
Magashule has already stated this is not an abuse of state resources, and Minister Mapisa-Nqakula says it's not an issue because she was flying to Harare anyway.
But just how serious is this?
News24 investigative journalist and author, Pieter du Toit, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the ANC delegation including Ace Magashule, who denies that sharing a flight to Zimbabwe with the Minister of Defence, on an SA Airforce plane, is an abuse of state resources.
The big problem is the separation between party and state.Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Du Toit acknowledges that the ANC as the ruling party has the privilege of fill government posts with their members
But the ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary. The South African Airforce and every other institution aren't tools of the ANC or Luthuli House.Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Yet here you have a number of senior ANC officials flying on a South African Airforce jet to Harare, he says.
Not on official state business, because they aren't government officeholders.Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
He says there has been a great deal of conflation between party and state over the past 20 years.
The ANC believes that state institutions are at the beck and call of the party.Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Listen to Pieter du Toit in the audio below:
More from Politics
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected?
Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year jail term was dismissed.Read More
'History will absolve me,' President Ramaphosa told SA editor's forum
He blamed the previous administration for hollowing out law enforcement agencies and says he is capacitating strengthening them.Read More
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.Read More
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.Read More
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been criticised for brushing off the harassment of an eNCA reporter who was manhandled by party members during a protest on Tuesday.Read More
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall
A 52-year-old woman was stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems.Read More
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to
Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt.Read More
Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry
Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings.Read More
Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black
Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Africa.Read More
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims
Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult.Read More