ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources





The consistent message from the presidency over recent weeks has been that government is determined to eradicate corruption.

But it seems getting his ANC colleagues to follow this message is a different story, suggests Refilwe Moloto.

It seems high ranking ANC members, Ace Magashule, Tony Yengeni, and Nomvula Mokonyane saw nothing wrong with using state resources to carry out ANC party business when they hitched a ride with the National Defence Minister to Zimbabwe.

Magashule has already stated this is not an abuse of state resources, and Minister Mapisa-Nqakula says it's not an issue because she was flying to Harare anyway.

But just how serious is this?

News24 investigative journalist and author, Pieter du Toit, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the ANC delegation including Ace Magashule, who denies that sharing a flight to Zimbabwe with the Minister of Defence, on an SA Airforce plane, is an abuse of state resources.

The big problem is the separation between party and state. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

Du Toit acknowledges that the ANC as the ruling party has the privilege of fill government posts with their members

But the ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary. The South African Airforce and every other institution aren't tools of the ANC or Luthuli House. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

Yet here you have a number of senior ANC officials flying on a South African Airforce jet to Harare, he says.

Not on official state business, because they aren't government officeholders. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

He says there has been a great deal of conflation between party and state over the past 20 years.

The ANC believes that state institutions are at the beck and call of the party. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

Listen to Pieter du Toit in the audio below: