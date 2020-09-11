Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment
The Swiss Federal Supreme Court ruled this week that if Caster Semenya wants to compete in her chosen track and field events, she will need to take hormone blockers to suppress her levels of testosterone.
What some have found odd is that it only applies to certain track and field events and not to be applied universally. Refilwe Moloto speaks to renowned sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.
She does not have to forfeit the medals she has won in the past.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
Tucker says she has four options:
The first option is Semenya can challenge that in the European Court for Human Rights to which the Swiss Federal Supreme Court is accountable, he says.
One is time and money...apparently, it is a costly and time-consuming process. And the age that she is, if it takes two or three years, she has lost the backend of her career anyway.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
Her lawyer has stated that such a decision will be her call adds Tucker.
The second option would be to comply with the regulation, says Tucker.
, which means taking the medication, lowering her testosterone, and hoping for two things - one, is to not slow down so much that she loses the times anyway of winning titles and medals, and secondly, she is taking a medical risk because these are not innocuous drugs, they are powerful drugs, and they have powerful consequences on the body.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
She would at risk for cardiovascular issues, bone health issues,
Effectively she becomes menopausal which can be challenging.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
Her final option is her deciding to run in an event that is not covered in the judgment, says Tucker.
The bizarre restriction in the policy allows her to run the 200m if she wants to try. Whether she is capable of winning a medal in that event or even making an Olympic final, I don't know.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
The fourth option is she can decide to throw it in, he says.
She can decide, you know what, I've had my time s an athlete, and do other things.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
I hope she does the 200. She needs to improve by a second...and that is a lot. But she can certainly be in the Tokyo event.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
Take a listen to Ross Tucker's view in the audio below:
