Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment

Today at 15:20
The Impact of solar towers on birds has investigated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
HP van Heerden - MSc in Conservation Ecology graduate from Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:40
New Book: Prisoner 913 by Riaan de Villiers, and Jan-Ad Stemmet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Riaan de Villiers - co-author of the book
Today at 15:50
Tsogo Sun giveaway!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Van Rooyen - Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotel
Today at 16:10
Ron Derby on "The Clicks blunder will be repeated if retail boards remain dominated by white men"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ron Derby - Fin24
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Vicky Sampson - Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician and host of Just The Hits
Today at 17:05
The Big Picture: Where is SA in it's fight against Covid?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Sascoc to put CSA into administration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole - I Can See My House From Here (Livestream) - 11 Sept at 7pm!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole: - Musician
Today at 18:13
Can SA survive and recover? And can we do so before the money runs out?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Missibaba, a luxury accessories label making unique statement leather handbags and accessories
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chloe Townsend - Owner at Missibaba
No Items to show
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday. 11 September 2020 1:38 PM
Ladles of Love boss gears up for 24-hour sarmie making marathon to try raise R1m Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is rolling up his sleeves to make sandwiches for 24 hours in a marathon attempt to raise fu... 11 September 2020 1:21 PM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources 'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du To... 11 September 2020 7:03 AM
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected? Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year j... 10 September 2020 5:20 PM
Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres. 11 September 2020 11:27 AM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire. 10 September 2020 7:21 AM
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment

11 September 2020 12:13 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Caster Semenya
Swiss Federal Supreme Court
Court judgment

Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running.

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court ruled this week that if Caster Semenya wants to compete in her chosen track and field events, she will need to take hormone blockers to suppress her levels of testosterone.

What some have found odd is that it only applies to certain track and field events and not to be applied universally. Refilwe Moloto speaks to renowned sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

She does not have to forfeit the medals she has won in the past.

Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

Tucker says she has four options:

The first option is Semenya can challenge that in the European Court for Human Rights to which the Swiss Federal Supreme Court is accountable, he says.

One is time and money...apparently, it is a costly and time-consuming process. And the age that she is, if it takes two or three years, she has lost the backend of her career anyway.

Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

Her lawyer has stated that such a decision will be her call adds Tucker.

The second option would be to comply with the regulation, says Tucker.

, which means taking the medication, lowering her testosterone, and hoping for two things - one, is to not slow down so much that she loses the times anyway of winning titles and medals, and secondly, she is taking a medical risk because these are not innocuous drugs, they are powerful drugs, and they have powerful consequences on the body.

Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

She would at risk for cardiovascular issues, bone health issues,

Effectively she becomes menopausal which can be challenging.

Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

Her final option is her deciding to run in an event that is not covered in the judgment, says Tucker.

The bizarre restriction in the policy allows her to run the 200m if she wants to try. Whether she is capable of winning a medal in that event or even making an Olympic final, I don't know.

Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

The fourth option is she can decide to throw it in, he says.

She can decide, you know what, I've had my time s an athlete, and do other things.

Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

I hope she does the 200. She needs to improve by a second...and that is a lot. But she can certainly be in the Tokyo event.

Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

Take a listen to Ross Tucker's view in the audio below:


