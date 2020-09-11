Ladles of Love boss gears up for 24-hour sarmie making marathon to try raise R1m





Diliberto will embark on a sponsored 'sarmiethon' in an effort to raise R1 million to help feed communities in dire need.

Ladles of Love has played a major role in the food relief efforts across Cape Town during the lockdown, distributing more than 5.5 million meals.

WATCH: Ladles of Love NGO creates advert to help mobilise more funding

The NGO has encouraged the public to support the 24-hr ‘sarmiethon’ which is scheduled to take place from 1pm on Saturday 12 September through to 1pm the next day.

You can back the event by purchasing a raffle ticket for R150 or by sponsoring the initiative with any amount of your choice. You'll also stand a chance to make sandwiches along with Diliberto on his fundraising drive.

The sarmiethon will be streamed live on Ladles of Love Facebook page.

I'm going to make sandwiches for 24 hours. The reason I am doing it is to try and raise money for Ladles of Love. Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love

We have to come up with innovative ways of keeping that donor fatigue at bay. Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love

I look forward to the challenge. Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love

We're asking people to go and sponsor me. Book a slot with a chance to win one of our many prizes or just sponsor me. Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love

You can buy raffle tickets from Quicket for R150 here.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: