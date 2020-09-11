Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
The Impact of solar towers on birds has investigated
Guests
HP van Heerden - MSc in Conservation Ecology graduate from Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:40
New Book: Prisoner 913 by Riaan de Villiers, and Jan-Ad Stemmet
Guests
Riaan de Villiers - co-author of the book
Today at 15:50
Tsogo Sun giveaway!
Guests
John Van Rooyen - Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotel
Today at 16:10
Ron Derby on "The Clicks blunder will be repeated if retail boards remain dominated by white men"
Guests
Ron Derby - Fin24
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Vicky Sampson - Just the Hits
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician and host of Just The Hits
Today at 17:05
The Big Picture: Where is SA in it's fight against Covid?
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Sascoc to put CSA into administration
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole - I Can See My House From Here (Livestream) - 11 Sept at 7pm!
Guests
Matthew Mole: - Musician
Today at 18:13
Can SA survive and recover? And can we do so before the money runs out?
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Missibaba, a luxury accessories label making unique statement leather handbags and accessories
Guests
Chloe Townsend - Owner at Missibaba
Ladles of Love boss gears up for 24-hour sarmie making marathon to try raise R1m

11 September 2020 1:21 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Fundraising
ladles of love
food relief
Danny Diliberto
sarmiethon
sandwiches
sarmie

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is rolling up his sleeves to make sandwiches for 24 hours in a marathon attempt to raise funds for the charity group.

Diliberto will embark on a sponsored 'sarmiethon' in an effort to raise R1 million to help feed communities in dire need.

Ladles of Love has played a major role in the food relief efforts across Cape Town during the lockdown, distributing more than 5.5 million meals.

WATCH: Ladles of Love NGO creates advert to help mobilise more funding

The NGO has encouraged the public to support the 24-hr ‘sarmiethon’ which is scheduled to take place from 1pm on Saturday 12 September through to 1pm the next day.

You can back the event by purchasing a raffle ticket for R150 or by sponsoring the initiative with any amount of your choice. You'll also stand a chance to make sandwiches along with Diliberto on his fundraising drive.

The sarmiethon will be streamed live on Ladles of Love Facebook page.

RELATED: Donations are dropping, but Ladles of Love continues to feed the hungry

I'm going to make sandwiches for 24 hours. The reason I am doing it is to try and raise money for Ladles of Love.

Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love

We have to come up with innovative ways of keeping that donor fatigue at bay.

Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love

I look forward to the challenge.

Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love

We're asking people to go and sponsor me. Book a slot with a chance to win one of our many prizes or just sponsor me.

Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love

You can buy raffle tickets from Quicket for R150 here.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


