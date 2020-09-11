[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
The Impact of solar towers on birds has investigated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
HP van Heerden - MSc in Conservation Ecology graduate from Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:40
New Book: Prisoner 913 by Riaan de Villiers, and Jan-Ad Stemmet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Riaan de Villiers - co-author of the book
Today at 15:50
Tsogo Sun giveaway!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Van Rooyen - Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotel
Today at 16:10
Ron Derby on "The Clicks blunder will be repeated if retail boards remain dominated by white men"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ron Derby - Fin24
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Vicky Sampson - Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician and host of Just The Hits
Today at 17:05
The Big Picture: Where is SA in it's fight against Covid?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Sascoc to put CSA into administration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole - I Can See My House From Here (Livestream) - 11 Sept at 7pm!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole: - Musician
Today at 18:13
Can SA survive and recover? And can we do so before the money runs out?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Missibaba, a luxury accessories label making unique statement leather handbags and accessories
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chloe Townsend - Owner at Missibaba
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility

11 September 2020 1:38 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Kataza the baboon
Baboon management

Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday.

Kataza the baboon has made headlines over the past weeks after Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) the body contracted by the City of Cape Town, relocated this adult male from his troop in Slangkop, Kommetjie to Tokai.

Ther have been divergent views on these actions, and it has raised a broader and important question about how humans are managing wildlife in Cape Town, and to what extent the Baboon Technical Team (BTT) guidelines permitting a protocol of daily paintballing, firing bare bangers, relocation of males, and killings, is sanctioned in global baboon management strategies.

But as time passes, the SPCA has expressed increasing concern about his well-being.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has been monitoring Kataza daily and its vets have made periodic checks on his health, but with ongoing concerns for the baboon's wellbeing, it employed the services of an independent veterinarian, Gina du Toit. She has extensive experience working with wildlife.

Du Toit's role was to accompany the SPCA inspectors Inspectors to observe Kataza and to provide a report on his health and wellbeing.

On Thursday, however, Kataza was allegedly captured and taken to the Westlake Conservation Centre, which is owned by the City of Cape Town.

The SPCA inspectorate and Du Toit were denied access to the property, obstructing them from the execution of their duties.

IN the SPCA Facebook post they state that they attempted to contact representatives of the City of Cape Town and phone calls went unanswered.

They noted that the only alternative was to obtain a court order in terms of the Animals Protection Act to gain access to the property so that a veterinary assessment can take place.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) was on the scene and was also denied access to the CIty-owned facility.

Gina du Toit and an SPCA inspector did manage to catch up with Kataza once he was released from the premises. They were able to walk alongside Kataza as he made his way up Silvermine and conduct a level of observation.

CapeTalk has covered the issue of Kataza specifically but importantly the management of baboons more broadly in an effort to allow all views to be heard. Find all the interviews below:

RELATED: Humans are teaching baboons to be thieves, says primatologist

RELATED: 'If anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised' Jenni Trethowan

RELATED: HWS: Paintball guns used against baboons are meant to be painful, most effective

RELATED: HWS: Paintball guns used against baboons are meant to be painful, most effective

RELATED:'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'

RELATED: Baboon whisperer walks Kataza up Silvermine, but locals report HWS push him back

RELATED: 'Kataza was leading a splinter group of baboons'

On Thursday the SPCA can be seen waiting outside the gates of Westlake Conservation Centre. They were denied access.


