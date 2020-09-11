Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed Lungisa's appeal against a two-year prison sentence for assaulting a fellow council member.
The Nelson Mandela Bay councillor was found guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in 2018 after he broke a glass jug over a fellow council member's head in 2016.
RELATED: Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected?
Lungisa has told CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit that there are material aspects of his case that need clarifying in the Constitutional Court.
He says his lawyers will first draft the application for leave to appeal the matter before disclosing further details about his legal arguments.
We will go to the Constitutional Court because we feel that material aspects which emerged even from the Supreme Court of Appeal that have not been addressed or attended to... They have to be clarified in terms of the Constitution.Andile Lungisa, ANC councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay
We feel that we've got strong grounds to be able to go to the Constitutional Court.Andile Lungisa, ANC councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay
At the same time, the ANC has asked Lungisa to step down from his position in the council this week.
However, the councillor has still not tendered his resignation.
The ANC's national executive council has implored any party members convicted or facing criminal charges to resign from their positions.
Lungisa says the ANC NEC's orders are only applicable to those charged or convicted for corruption.
We are interacting [with the ANC]. I have written a letter because my case does not fall into [the category] corruption.Andile Lungisa, ANC councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay
It was a brawl in a council meeting... It was a chaotic moment where I was attacked and I defended myself.Andile Lungisa, ANC councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay
Listen to Andile Lungisa on The Midday Report:
