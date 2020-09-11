Some birds 'fried' by solar tower in Northern Cape, study finds
HP van Heerden has completed the first-ever study to focus on birdlife around the Khi Solar One facility near Upington in the Northern Cape.
Van Heerden says the solar plant is affecting the surrounding birdlife, but not to the extent that was expected.
He says the birds are singed in an 800°C bubble of heat or injured when colliding into the mirror panels.
According to the conservation ecologist, most of the birds are "fried" during downtime when solar power is not being generated by the facility.
He tells CapeTalk host John Maytham about the findings of his fieldwork. You can also read more about his research here.
The mirrors create the illusion of the continuality of the landscape. That affects the birds in some way.HP van Heerden, MSc in Conservation Ecology graduate - Stellenbosch University
Also, there's the radiation. It's 800 degrees plus. That's a lot of energy. When a bird flies through, or any other object for that matter, it will have an effect.HP van Heerden, MSc in Conservation Ecology graduate - Stellenbosch University
It's quite a significant piece of infrastructure. The tower stands 250 metres tall and it's surrounded by mirrors, each one with a reflective surface of 144 square meters. There's 4,000 of them.HP van Heerden, MSc in Conservation Ecology graduate - Stellenbosch University
There might be some more towers in the pipeline, but at this point, across Southern Africa, this is the only tower that we can use as a refrence.HP van Heerden, MSc in Conservation Ecology graduate - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
