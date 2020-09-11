John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 September 2020
- Cry baby by Mark Billingham
- This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga
- Prisoner 913 by Riaan de Villiers and Jan-Ad Stemmet
- Women in Solidarity by Shanthini Naidoo
- Maggie by Maggie Jooste
- All Rise by Dikgang Moseneke
- Heart of a strong woman by Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema
Listen to John's full review below:
