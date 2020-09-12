Green apartheid: Trees and parks are unevenly distributed in SA cities





The long-lasting effects of apartheid have made South Africa the most economically unequal country in the world. This according to figures provided by the World Bank. In addition to racial and income inequality, there is also land inequality in terms of ownership and, as a new study has discovered, access to greenery in cities.

The study, conducted by spatial ecologists and researchers have highlighted this lesser-known form of spatial segregation, that they have dubbed green-apartheid. Dr Odirilwe Selomane, a researcher and program director on ecosystem change and society at Stellenbosch University was on the team that conducted the study. According to Dr Selomane, inequality in South Africa is tied to race because of apartheid.

When we speak about green apartheid, we refer to the unequal distribution of space according to both race and income in the county. Dr Odirilwe Selomane, program director on ecosystem change and society at Stellenbosch University

Urban inequality elsewhere is defined by income predominantly, but here in South Africa it also includes race, which is a direct legacy of apartheid. Dr Odirilwe Selomane, program director on ecosystem change and society at Stellenbosch University

The study looked at the distribution of green spaces across all of South African's cities. Dr Selomane says they were able to do this through satellite imagery. They also used data from the 2011 census to paint a clear picture of exactly who has access to trees, parks and greenery in our cities.

There are currently over a thousand satellites that are orbiting earth and taking pictures of earth in very high resolutions. This allows us to look at specific areas of earth with specific detail. Dr Odirilwe Selomane, program director on ecosystem change and society at Stellenbosch University

We used the satellite data in combination with the census date provided by Statistic South Africa, which is also publically available, to delineate not only the green spaces in urban areas but also where the dominant population areas are in urban areas, the location of parks, the distance to these parks, free green mass and private spaces to determine the distribution of urban centre. Dr Odirilwe Selomane, program director on ecosystem change and society at Stellenbosch University

With all this data, the researchers were able to determine how different groups access these areas, and whether they have access to them at all.

We found that 96% of South African cities have significant spatial inequality and remain in some form of green apartheid. We also found that this inequality in urban areas also follows the known racial divisions and racial inequalities partners that we are all very aware of in South Africa. Dr Odirilwe Selomane, program director on ecosystem change and society at Stellenbosch University

To put this another way, people who have lower incomes of let's say R500 per month would have to walk, on average, 4km to the nearest park, while people who have the highest incomes probably have to walk around 8 minutes. Dr Odirilwe Selomane, program director on ecosystem change and society at Stellenbosch University

See the interactive results of the green apartheid at here: green-apartheid.zsv.co.za.

