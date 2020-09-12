Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Capitec and Nedbank says they will refund clients affected by double deductions Thousands of customers who experienced unauthorised payments should be refunded within 24 hours. 12 September 2020 9:41 AM
Some birds 'fried' by solar tower in Northern Cape, study finds A study conducted by a Stellenbosch University masters student has examined the impact that South Africa's only concentrating sola... 11 September 2020 5:12 PM
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday. 11 September 2020 1:38 PM
View all Local
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources 'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du To... 11 September 2020 7:03 AM
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected? Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year j... 10 September 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres. 11 September 2020 11:27 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
Green apartheid: Trees and parks are unevenly distributed in SA cities The Group Areas Act from the apartheid days has created a green apartheid in SA. Researcher Dr Odirilwe Selomane explains more. 12 September 2020 9:01 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 11 September 2020 5:59 PM
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire. 10 September 2020 7:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion
Capitec and Nedbank says they will refund clients affected by double deductions

12 September 2020 9:41 AM
by CapeTalk
Nedbank
Capitec Bank
Capitec

Thousands of customers who experienced unauthorised payments should be refunded within 24 hours.

On Friday, thousands of Capitec clients saw unauthorised payments from their accounts. This was due to a technical glitch in Nedbank's card processing system. Now both banks are working to ensure all affected customer are reimbursed.

SA’s financial services regulator released a statement saying that customers who have not received their money in the allotted time can approach the banking ombudsman to file an official complaint.

The glitched was discovered on Friday morning. Affected clients took to social media, complaining about the additional deductions from their accounts without their consent. Capitec apologised, stating that they were working it. Nedbank has since admitted that a transactional file was erroneously transmitted, resulting in the deductions


concentrated-solar-power-plant-energy-panels-123rf

Some birds 'fried' by solar tower in Northern Cape, study finds

11 September 2020 5:12 PM

A study conducted by a Stellenbosch University masters student has examined the impact that South Africa's only concentrating solar power tower has on bird populations.

Read More arrow_forward

katazajpg

[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility

11 September 2020 1:38 PM

Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday.

Read More arrow_forward

ladles-of-love-sarmiethonjpg

Ladles of Love boss gears up for 24-hour sarmie making marathon to try raise R1m

11 September 2020 1:21 PM

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is rolling up his sleeves to make sandwiches for 24 hours in a marathon attempt to raise funds for the charity group.

Read More arrow_forward

200618-sedibeng-edjpg

State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules

10 September 2020 8:07 PM

One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider).

Read More arrow_forward

Hunger hungry food 122rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Some learners still not receiving meals despite High Court order to resume NSNP

10 September 2020 6:02 PM

In July the Department of Basic Education was ordered to resume the roll out of the National School Nutrition Programme.

Read More arrow_forward

Paedophile sexual abuse children 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

'Making the sex offenders register would be a bad idea'

10 September 2020 5:14 PM

Journalist and Femicide in South Africa author Nechama Brodie explains why she thinks the register should remain confidential.

Read More arrow_forward

workplace-diversity-business-black-white-staff-company-race-transformation-123rf

Solly Moeng: Diversity isn't about quotas, it's about changing corporate culture

10 September 2020 3:17 PM

Brand strategist Solly Moeng says the Clicks/TRESemmé debacle demonstrates the superficial progress of workplace transformation in corporate South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-cannabis-drugs-substances-zol-123rf

Parliament wants to hear from you on controversial 'dagga bill'

10 September 2020 1:13 PM

The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill sets limits on the quantity of dagga an individual may possess for private use.

Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-lions-head-table-mountain-hiking-trail-view-123rf

Lion's Head is now open to the public - here are the rules

10 September 2020 12:43 PM

South African National Parks (SANParks) announced the reopening of Lion's Head summit on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

post-officejpg

SA Post office working to clear 6 week backlog

10 September 2020 12:39 PM

Sapo says the Covid-19 lockdown has meant that many letters and parcels remain in their Joburg centre, but will be delivered.

Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down

Politics

[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility

Local Politics

Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment

World Sport

EWN Highlights

It's official! Minnie Dlamini Jones announces baby on the way

12 September 2020 10:08 AM

Natural hair campaigners see opportunity for local brands in TRESemmé fallout

12 September 2020 9:36 AM

Suspect arrested for murder of ex-girlfriend in Temba

12 September 2020 9:11 AM

