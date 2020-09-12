Capitec and Nedbank says they will refund clients affected by double deductions
On Friday, thousands of Capitec clients saw unauthorised payments from their accounts. This was due to a technical glitch in Nedbank's card processing system. Now both banks are working to ensure all affected customer are reimbursed.
SA’s financial services regulator released a statement saying that customers who have not received their money in the allotted time can approach the banking ombudsman to file an official complaint.
The glitched was discovered on Friday morning. Affected clients took to social media, complaining about the additional deductions from their accounts without their consent. Capitec apologised, stating that they were working it. Nedbank has since admitted that a transactional file was erroneously transmitted, resulting in the deductions
