The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Does diversity training really work?

12 September 2020 5:40 PM
by CapeTalk
Tags:
diversity
training
diversity training

Diversity trainer and political analyst, Asanda Ngoasheng explains the importance of diversity training.

In an effort to improve their policies following the hair advertisement that caused an uproar for being racist, Clicks has issued a statement saying that it will implement urgent diversity and inclusivity training for all its head office employees.

But what is diversity training, what does it look like, and perhaps most importantly does it work? Political analyst and diversity trainer Asanda Ngoasheng, facilitates transformative workshops for corporates and regularly speaks on race, class, gender, and diversity in South Africa. She breaks down the ins and outs of diversity training.

Listen to the full audio below:


