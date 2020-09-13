How to navigate allergies during the covid-19 pandemic





Allergy season is upon us, and for many this means lots of coughing and sneezing. But during the covid-19 pandemic, one might wonder if your allergies are playing up or if you've got covid.

Professor Johnny Peter from UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit explains how one can navigate allergy season in this very unique time.

There are some overlapping symptoms at the moment between covid and allergic rhinitis particularly. Because of that, it is even more important now to be aware of what your symptoms are being caused by. Professor Johnny Peter, UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit

For those who are concerned that having allergies will make them experience more severe symptoms, Professor Peter says there is no reason to be concerned at present.

Very fortunately there does not seem to be any signal for allergic diseases increasing severity. Professor Johnny Peter, UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit

One area of interest for UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit is the effect of wearing masks on the symptoms of hay fever.

It might be a sliver lining to the whole universal masking thing. From a logical perspective, it makes total sense, in the sense that you would breathe in pollen from your nose and mouth and pollen grains are actually big enough that they will get caught in the front of your mask. Professor Johnny Peter, UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit

I think that potentially it will make a difference to people, but we are actually going to study that ourselves. Professor Johnny Peter, UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit

Overall Professor Peter recommends that if you have allergies, it is best to treat them.

