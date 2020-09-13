Should the sex offenders register be made public?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Preserving indigenous languages
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Elitha Van Der Sandt - CEO at South African Book Development Council
Today at 05:10
DA calls for an end to the national state of disaster
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Haniff Hoosen - Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance
Today at 05:46
A look at the US & French Open
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Richard Glover - CEO at Tennis SA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
600km run update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peteni Kuzwayo
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday : This is why deposits are important
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mfundo Mabaso - Home Finance Growth Head at First National Bank
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Sama faces collapse in face of union's R370million claim
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 07:20
Lotto funds for Limpopo stadium which was never built
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative reporter - GoundUp
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Funeral sector downs tools
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Muzi Hlengwa
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - from Johannesburg Business School (not director / head anymore)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB- Leadership in turbulent times
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Steyn - Convenor Of The Business Of Wine Programme at Uct Graduate School Of Business.
Today at 12:10
Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - DA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister Of Defence & Military Veterans at Da
Today at 12:15
Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - analyst responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphamandla Zondi
Siphamandla Zondi
Today at 12:23
Undertakers threaten strike action- Health dept responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murdock Ramathuba - Regional Director at Department of Health
Today at 12:37
UFS dermatologist publishes first-ever comprehensive skin atlas Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe - senior lecturer and specialist in the Department of Dermatology at University of Free State
Today at 12:52
Young Lives Matter Donovan Nelson
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Donovan Nelson - Cape Town March leader at Young Lives Matter
Latest Local
Capitec and Nedbank says they will refund clients affected by double deductions Thousands of customers who experienced unauthorised payments should be refunded within 24 hours. 12 September 2020 9:41 AM
Some birds 'fried' by solar tower in Northern Cape, study finds A study conducted by a Stellenbosch University masters student has examined the impact that South Africa's only concentrating sola... 11 September 2020 5:12 PM
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday. 11 September 2020 1:38 PM
View all Local
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources 'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du To... 11 September 2020 7:03 AM
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected? Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year j... 10 September 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres. 11 September 2020 11:27 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
Should the sex offenders register be made public? A justice department spokesperson, human rights lawyer and women's activist unpack this important question. 13 September 2020 8:09 PM
How to navigate allergies during the covid-19 pandemic Prof Johnny Peter from UCT's Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit explains. 13 September 2020 7:41 PM
Does diversity training really work? Diversity trainer and political analyst, Asanda Ngoasheng explains the importance of diversity training. 12 September 2020 5:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion
Should the sex offenders register be made public?

13 September 2020 8:09 PM
by CapeTalk
Tags:
gender absed violence
sex offender list

A justice department spokesperson, human rights lawyer and women's activist unpack this important question.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced three amendment bills, one of which will expand the scope of the National Register for Sex Offenders. In South Africa, the sex offenders list is private. but there is a petition calling for it to become publicity accessible. It has garnered nearly 50 000 signatures of support.

Supporters of the petition say it would protect children from dangerous sex offenders, but opponents say it would lead to acts of vigilantism against those on the register.

To unpack this debate, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King held a panel discussion with justice department spokesperson Crispin Phiri, Lawyers for Human Rights advocate Clare Ballard and Onica Makwakwa, Director at Women Inspired Solutions for Empowerment (WISE).

Listen to the full panel discussion below:


More from Lifestyle

cough-sneeze-flu-sickjpg

How to navigate allergies during the covid-19 pandemic

13 September 2020 7:41 PM

Prof Johnny Peter from UCT's Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit explains.

Read More

Missing Image Placeholder

Does diversity training really work?

12 September 2020 5:40 PM

Diversity trainer and political analyst, Asanda Ngoasheng explains the importance of diversity training.

Read More

kirstenbosch-botanical-gardens-table-mountain-national-park-outdoors-123rf

Green apartheid: Trees and parks are unevenly distributed in SA cities

12 September 2020 9:01 AM

The Group Areas Act from the apartheid days has created a green apartheid in SA. Researcher Dr Odirilwe Selomane explains more.

Read More

book-reading-novel-literature-reader-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 September 2020

11 September 2020 5:59 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More

Home office working from home 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows

10 September 2020 7:21 AM

Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire.

Read More

Man travel airport check-in boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to

9 September 2020 8:52 AM

Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt.

Read More

130725DistrictSix.jpg

District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open

7 September 2020 2:26 PM

The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support.

Read More

support-group-recover-12-step-program-programme-addiction-recovery-123rf

Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency

6 September 2020 1:33 PM

Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their recovery in a safe and anonymous environment.

Read More

black-woman-smiling-happy-natural-hair-afro-haircare-123rf

Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'

6 September 2020 12:30 PM

"It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali.

Read More

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns

6 September 2020 10:45 AM

Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA.

Read More

