Should the sex offenders register be made public?
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced three amendment bills, one of which will expand the scope of the National Register for Sex Offenders. In South Africa, the sex offenders list is private. but there is a petition calling for it to become publicity accessible. It has garnered nearly 50 000 signatures of support.
Supporters of the petition say it would protect children from dangerous sex offenders, but opponents say it would lead to acts of vigilantism against those on the register.
To unpack this debate, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King held a panel discussion with justice department spokesperson Crispin Phiri, Lawyers for Human Rights advocate Clare Ballard and Onica Makwakwa, Director at Women Inspired Solutions for Empowerment (WISE).
Listen to the full panel discussion below:
