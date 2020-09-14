Exposé: 'Lotto millions for new Limpopo stadium not built', old one renovated'
GroundUp and the Limpopo Mirror investigated a stadium meant to be built out of funds from the National Lottery.
GroundUp has now exposed that millions were used to make minor alterations to an existing old stadium.
R11.4million was granted to a non-profit organisation for the project.
After 18 months of searching, the journalists found was a stadium that had already been built by a local Limpopo municipality in 2006 and the funds were used to carry out some minor alterations.
Groundup investigative reporter Raymond Joseph and Anton van Zyl of the Limpopo Mirror looked at how this R11.4million of Lotto money was granted to an NPO to build a stadium in Limpopo.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Joseph about the exposé.
Joseph says the only work paid for from the R11.4 million lottery grant appears to have been used to replace several damaged doors, to do some painting, and to install some ineffective lighting.
Some people reckon it cost no more than R100,000.Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist
We knew we were onto something because the National Lottery Commission refused to tell us.Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist
He adds the journalists became more suspicious when they heard no one in the local government talking about this allegedly 'new' facility.
No one was bragging about it.Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist
He says this case is just the tip of the iceberg.
Listen to Raymond Joseph in the audio clip below:
Shocking images courtesy of the Limpopo Mirror below.
