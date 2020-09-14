Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
3-day shutdown: No burials, warns funeral industry as it demands talks with govt
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Peter Matlatle - UTT national coordinator
Today at 12:10
Alleged plot to kill US ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks - how credible is this threat?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Naeem Jeenah - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 12:10
Health dept concerned over planned strike by funeral sector
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Murdock Ramathuba Regional Director at Department of Health South Africa
Today at 12:13
Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - DA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister Of Defence & Military Veterans at Da
Today at 12:15
Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - analyst responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphamandla Zondi
Siphamandla Zondi
Today at 12:15
Julius Malema's alleged cop assault case postponed to October
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phindi Louw Mjonondwane - Regional NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Undertakers threaten strike action- Health dept responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murdock Ramathuba - Regional Director at Department of Health
Today at 12:23
Norma Mngoma returns to court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lumka Mahanjana - NPA north Gauteng regional spokesperson
Today at 12:27
PRESIDENT GIVES DEFENCE MINISTER DEADLINE TO EXPLAIN ANC USE OF SANDF PLANE
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
UFS dermatologist publishes first-ever comprehensive skin atlas Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe - senior lecturer and specialist in the Department of Dermatology at University of Free State
Today at 12:37
Nehawu to detail plans for strike after govt fails to respond to demands
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
December Mavuso - Deputy General Secretary of NEHAWU
Today at 12:40
Audit of statues, symbols and monuments to be done
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ciraj Rassool
Today at 12:41
Iran weighs plot to kill U.S. ambassador to South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Na'Eem Jeenah - Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: will the changes to the Employment Equity Amendment Bill speed up transformation?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
Hlophe responds to assassination allegations – calls for inquiry, accuses Mogoeng of bias, says whistleblower ‘a snitch’
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Barnabas Xulu, legal representative for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Today at 12:52
Youth leader marches for 'Young Lives Matter'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Donovan Nelson - Cape Town March leader at Young Lives Matter
Today at 12:52
SASCOC to set up task team to investigate Cricket South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ravi Govender - SASCOC Acting CEO
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap: Naomi Osaka praised for 'sport excellence' and support for BLM at US Open
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - cooking on the edge of paradise in the Maasai Mara
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicky Fitzgerald
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - What happens to your social media accounts when you die?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...
Today at 19:08
Bidvast Full year annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lindsay Ralphs - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Manage Your Money Like A Grownup, the Teen edition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of 'Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup’, User-experience Designer and Co-Founder at Phantom Design
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Perlman - Radio Personality And Ceo at Dreamfields
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action More than 3,000 members of the funeral industry are expected to down tools from Monday. 14 September 2020 11:05 AM
[VIDEO] Leopard strolls through Kruger restaurant on his way to breakfast This magnificent creature ambled through a restaurant at Singita Ebony Lodge in the Kruger National Park. 14 September 2020 10:33 AM
Doctor's union in legal battle over millions South African Medical Association and South African Medical Association Trade Union are in a court battle over millions. 14 September 2020 8:59 AM
View all Local
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday. 11 September 2020 1:38 PM
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources 'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du To... 11 September 2020 7:03 AM
View all Politics
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres. 11 September 2020 11:27 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
In the market for buying a home? Why you should wait until you have 10% deposit Sit tight if you're in the market for buying property until you have at least 10% to put down advises FNB's Mfundo Mabaso. 14 September 2020 11:36 AM
Should the sex offenders register be made public? A justice department spokesperson, human rights lawyer and women's activist unpack this important question. 13 September 2020 8:09 PM
How to navigate allergies during the covid-19 pandemic Prof Johnny Peter from UCT's Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit explains. 13 September 2020 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action

14 September 2020 11:05 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Funeral industry
funerals
National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa
funeral sector
UTT
Muzi Hlengwa

More than 3,000 members of the funeral industry are expected to down tools from Monday.

The strike, which is being led by a formation of funeral associations called the Unification Task Team (UTT), is expected to end on Wednesday.

Striking funeral parlours say there will be no removal of bodies from hospitals or homes, no burials and no funeral supplies.

The National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa), a member of the UTT, says the government has failed to acknowledge the work of the funeral industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nafupa president Muzi Hlengwa says despite the increased cost of conducting funerals during Covid-19, the sector was not given an allocation from the government's R500 billion Covid-19 relief fund.

Hlengwa says the industry has raised concerns about overcrowded cemeteries, delays caused by late Road Accident Fund (R​A​F) payouts, and barriers to entry for smaller funeral parlours.

He explains that funeral parlour directors are demanding that the outsourcing of mortuary facilities be recognised and legalised.

UTT is calling for national tools down in the funeral industry because of many complaints that we have communicated with the government but we have received no favourable response.

Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

Our [demands] include the government providing land for cemeteries.

Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

We have a situation where the R​A​F fails to pay people on time, by so doing delaying the funerals. They are forcing families to go and borrow money from the loan sharks.

Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

We as the funeral industry have been at the frontline, removing these people who have died from Covid-19, risking our lives day in and day out.

Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

From that R500 billion we see it as an insult that we didn't even get R100 from it as an industry.

Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

Listen to Muzi Hlengwa in conversation with Refilwe Moloto:


14 September 2020 11:05 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Funeral industry
funerals
National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa
funeral sector
UTT
Muzi Hlengwa

More from Local

video-screengrab-kruger-sightings-youtube-channelpng

[VIDEO] Leopard strolls through Kruger restaurant on his way to breakfast

14 September 2020 10:33 AM

This magnificent creature ambled through a restaurant at Singita Ebony Lodge in the Kruger National Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Doctor's union in legal battle over millions

14 September 2020 8:59 AM

South African Medical Association and South African Medical Association Trade Union are in a court battle over millions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mdabula Stadium renovated with Lotto funds Limpopo Mirror credit

Exposé: 'Lotto millions for new Limpopo stadium not built', old one renovated'

14 September 2020 7:02 AM

Investigative reporters from GroundUp and the Limpopo Mirror found a few renovations done to the old existing Mdabula Stadium .

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Capitec and Nedbank says they will refund clients affected by double deductions

12 September 2020 9:41 AM

Thousands of customers who experienced unauthorised payments should be refunded within 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

concentrated-solar-power-plant-energy-panels-123rf

Some birds 'fried' by solar tower in Northern Cape, study finds

11 September 2020 5:12 PM

A study conducted by a Stellenbosch University masters student has examined the impact that South Africa's only concentrating solar power tower has on bird populations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

katazajpg

[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility

11 September 2020 1:38 PM

Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ladles-of-love-sarmiethonjpg

Ladles of Love boss gears up for 24-hour sarmie making marathon to try raise R1m

11 September 2020 1:21 PM

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is rolling up his sleeves to make sandwiches for 24 hours in a marathon attempt to raise funds for the charity group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200618-sedibeng-edjpg

State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules

10 September 2020 8:07 PM

One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hunger hungry food 122rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Some learners still not receiving meals despite High Court order to resume NSNP

10 September 2020 6:02 PM

In July the Department of Basic Education was ordered to resume the roll out of the National School Nutrition Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paedophile sexual abuse children 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

'Making the sex offenders register would be a bad idea'

10 September 2020 5:14 PM

Journalist and Femicide in South Africa author Nechama Brodie explains why she thinks the register should remain confidential.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Exposé: 'Lotto millions for new Limpopo stadium not built', old one renovated'

Local

Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?

World Lifestyle Entertainment Business

Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action

Local

In the market for buying a home? Why you should wait until you have 10% deposit

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

4 men arrested for theft of railway infrastructure in Gauteng and Mpumalanga

14 September 2020 11:50 AM

France, Sweden confirm Novichok poisoning in Navalny case: Germany

14 September 2020 11:20 AM

Norma Gigaba’s case postponed to October as she challenges arrest by Hawks

14 September 2020 11:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA