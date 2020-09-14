Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action
The strike, which is being led by a formation of funeral associations called the Unification Task Team (UTT), is expected to end on Wednesday.
Striking funeral parlours say there will be no removal of bodies from hospitals or homes, no burials and no funeral supplies.
The National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa), a member of the UTT, says the government has failed to acknowledge the work of the funeral industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nafupa president Muzi Hlengwa says despite the increased cost of conducting funerals during Covid-19, the sector was not given an allocation from the government's R500 billion Covid-19 relief fund.
Hlengwa says the industry has raised concerns about overcrowded cemeteries, delays caused by late Road Accident Fund (RAF) payouts, and barriers to entry for smaller funeral parlours.
He explains that funeral parlour directors are demanding that the outsourcing of mortuary facilities be recognised and legalised.
UTT is calling for national tools down in the funeral industry because of many complaints that we have communicated with the government but we have received no favourable response.Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA
Our [demands] include the government providing land for cemeteries.Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA
We have a situation where the RAF fails to pay people on time, by so doing delaying the funerals. They are forcing families to go and borrow money from the loan sharks.Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA
We as the funeral industry have been at the frontline, removing these people who have died from Covid-19, risking our lives day in and day out.Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA
From that R500 billion we see it as an insult that we didn't even get R100 from it as an industry.Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA
Listen to Muzi Hlengwa in conversation with Refilwe Moloto:
