Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?

14 September 2020 10:13 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
Facebook
Facebook live
Live music
music videos
live streaming
Lockdown
bands

During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now?

Come October 1, Facebook is taking steps to limit the ability of bands to promote videos on the social media platform that will "create a music listening experience for yourself or for others." This includes Facebook Live.

Facebook says its platform is for sharing content with their family and friends

We want you to be able to enjoy videos posted by family and friends. However, if you use videos on our Products to create a music listening experience for yourself or for others, your videos will be blocked and your page, profile or group may be deleted. This includes Live.

Facebook

The platform has been the only source of income for many bands and musicians during the Covid-19 lockdowns around the world.

Read the rules below:

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


