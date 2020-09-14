Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?
Come October 1, Facebook is taking steps to limit the ability of bands to promote videos on the social media platform that will "create a music listening experience for yourself or for others." This includes Facebook Live.
Facebook says its platform is for sharing content with their family and friends
We want you to be able to enjoy videos posted by family and friends. However, if you use videos on our Products to create a music listening experience for yourself or for others, your videos will be blocked and your page, profile or group may be deleted. This includes Live.Facebook
The platform has been the only source of income for many bands and musicians during the Covid-19 lockdowns around the world.
Read the rules below:
