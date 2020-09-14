[VIDEO] Leopard strolls through Kruger restaurant on his way to breakfast
Kruger Sightings shared a video taken a week ago of this magnificent creature strolling through a restaurant at Singita Ebony Lodge in the Kruger National Park.
On its YouTube channel Kruger Sightings reports that the video was filmed by 39-year old, Innovation Edge philanthropy fund' global partnerships lead, Erika Wiese, and her friend Marie-Louise Kruger, thanking Erika for pledging all proceeds from this video towards leopard conservation through the Singita Lowveld Conservation Trust.
The leopard was seen stalking a bushbuck in the riverbed in front of the lodge earlier. Singita's staff is well-trained to deal with encounters of this kind and have strict safety protocols in place to ensure the safety of both staff and guests in these situations, we were, therefore, able to remain calm, silent and in awe of the beautiful creature that was so close to us.Erika Wiese
We felt complete awe, reverence, respect and gratitude. What a rare experience to have such an encounter with a leopard. The situation proved that wildlife and people can live and interact with each other in harmony and respect.Erika Wiese
Watch the video below.
Credits: Erika Wiese, Marie-Louise Kruger, Singita Ebony Lodge and Roar Africa
