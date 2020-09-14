Non-striking funeral parlours frustrated by challenges plaguing the industry

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
The parlous state of rail travel in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Ash - Sunday Times
Today at 16:20
SA Funeral strike to continue
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nocawe Makiwane - Chief Executive Officer of SAFPA
Today at 16:55
Works of Heart – a charity art auction to care for our carers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nikki Soboil
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: From schoolyard bullies to emerging fascists: The EFF’s unstoppable politics of violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Ryan Gibbons on the Tour de France
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Gibbons - professional road racing cyclist from South Africa, currently riding for NTT Pro Cycling
Today at 17:46
New book: Death Flight by Michael Schmidt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Schmidt - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Tourism calls for international borders to open
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...
Today at 18:49
Foreign ownership of South African government bonds is down. What does this mean?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Bidvest Full year annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lindsay Ralphs - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Manage Your Money Like A Grownup, the Teen edition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of 'Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup’, User-experience Designer and Co-Founder at Phantom Design
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Perlman - Radio Personality And Ceo at Dreamfields
Home
arrow_forward

Non-striking funeral parlours frustrated by challenges plaguing the industry

14 September 2020 12:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
funeral parlour
funeral sector
UTT
funeral strike
Funeral Federation of SA
FFSA

'The problem is that the government isn't taking the funeral industry seriously', says the Funeral Federation of SA.

The funeral sector is divided over the decision to embark on a nationwide strike for three days.

The strike action is being led by an industry formation known as the Unification Task Team (UTT).

However, a number of funeral associations are not participating in the three-day protest.

RELATED: Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action

Despite abstaining from the strike action, the Funeral Federation of SA (FFSA) says it shares the frustrations being highlighted by the UTT.

The FFSA's Nocawe Makiwane says the industry has engaged with the government about its concerns, which have now been exacerbated by the Covid-19.

Makiwane explains that the sector has been calling for greater regulation and oversight amid challenges including slow certification processes and unlicensed operators.

UTT is on strike but FFSA is not on strike.

Nocawe Makiwane, Member - Funeral Federation of SA

We support their demands and what is being highlighted to restructure and professionalise the industry, but what we do not support as FFSA is the manner in which [the strike action] is being executed.

Nocawe Makiwane, Member - Funeral Federation of SA

The funeral sector has been declared an essential service industry.

Nocawe Makiwane, Member - Funeral Federation of SA

If families have to leave a dead body [waiting] for three days, imagine the potential spread of diseases that can happen in those home environments.

Nocawe Makiwane, Member - Funeral Federation of SA

There's a problem within the Department of Home Affairs to get the operators to operate under the right regulation.

Nocawe Makiwane, Member - Funeral Federation of SA

People are opening offices without licences... It's the only industry where people don't have licences but they can go in and operate... The problem is that the government is not taking the industry seriously.

Nocawe Makiwane, Member - Funeral Federation of SA

At the same time, Hankie McMaster from Khaya Plain Funeral Undertakers says government authorities have been discriminating against non-white funeral undertakers.

Listen to Nocawe Makiwane and Hankie McMaster in conversation with Koketso Sachane:


