Non-striking funeral parlours frustrated by challenges plaguing the industry





The funeral sector is divided over the decision to embark on a nationwide strike for three days.

The strike action is being led by an industry formation known as the Unification Task Team (UTT).

However, a number of funeral associations are not participating in the three-day protest.

Despite abstaining from the strike action, the Funeral Federation of SA (FFSA) says it shares the frustrations being highlighted by the UTT.

The FFSA's Nocawe Makiwane says the industry has engaged with the government about its concerns, which have now been exacerbated by the Covid-19.

Makiwane explains that the sector has been calling for greater regulation and oversight amid challenges including slow certification processes and unlicensed operators.

UTT is on strike but FFSA is not on strike. Nocawe Makiwane, Member - Funeral Federation of SA

We support their demands and what is being highlighted to restructure and professionalise the industry, but what we do not support as FFSA is the manner in which [the strike action] is being executed. Nocawe Makiwane, Member - Funeral Federation of SA

The funeral sector has been declared an essential service industry. Nocawe Makiwane, Member - Funeral Federation of SA

If families have to leave a dead body [waiting] for three days, imagine the potential spread of diseases that can happen in those home environments. Nocawe Makiwane, Member - Funeral Federation of SA

There's a problem within the Department of Home Affairs to get the operators to operate under the right regulation. Nocawe Makiwane, Member - Funeral Federation of SA

People are opening offices without licences... It's the only industry where people don't have licences but they can go in and operate... The problem is that the government is not taking the industry seriously. Nocawe Makiwane, Member - Funeral Federation of SA

At the same time, Hankie McMaster from Khaya Plain Funeral Undertakers says government authorities have been discriminating against non-white funeral undertakers.

Listen to Nocawe Makiwane and Hankie McMaster in conversation with Koketso Sachane: