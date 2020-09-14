Streaming issues? Report here
Deny or withdraw consent for Experian to access your data, urges lawyer

14 September 2020 1:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
data breach
credit providers
Experian
Experian data breach
credit information
Lauren Lewis

Amid reports that data from the Experian breach has surfaced online, lawyer Lauren Lewis says consumers need to protect themselves.

According to reports, some of the personal data that was compromised during a major data breach in August has been circulating on the internet.

Some of the data has been leaked on the internet, despite assurances that the information had been recovered, reports TimesLive journalist Graeme Hosken.

RELATED: 'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

Last month, a data breach at credit bureau Experian exposed the personal data of millions of South African consumers.

The information includes data such as cellphone and ID numbers, addresses, banking information, and employment details.

RELATED: 'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!'

Lauren Lewis, an associate at Trudie Brookman Attorneys, says consumers should be concerned that this data may have potentially landed up on the internet.

Consumers that have contracts with various credit providers, such as retailers and banks, must ensure that their information is not made available to Experian, she says.

Lewis explains that credit providers supply credit information agencies such as Experian with personal consumer data.

She says that consumers are legally entitled to withdraw their consent for their data to be used and processed by third-party service providers as outlined in the Protection of Personal Information Act.

Furthermore, Lewis says Experian should have notified all customers affected by the data breach.

If not, she says that the National Credit Regulator (NCR) can take action against the credit bureau.

I encourage consumers to contact your service providers... Specifically, tell your service providers to no longer provide your information to Experian until this process has properly been resolved.

Lauren Lewis, Associate - Trudie Brookman Attorneys

Experian did say that they have plugged the leak, but it seems that they haven't. It's still under investigation by the relevant authorities.

Lauren Lewis, Associate - Trudie Brookman Attorneys

I'm very concerned about this data potentially landing up on the internet in the hands of some fraudster.

Lauren Lewis, Associate - Trudie Brookman Attorneys

It includes your past and present contract details, your past and present employment details, your payment history, and the current contracts or loans that you have.

Lauren Lewis, Associate - Trudie Brookman Attorneys

As a consumer myself, I am very concerned about this data breach. I recently obtained my credit profile from Experian and I was shocked to see just the level of detail that is captured on your profile.

Lauren Lewis, Associate - Trudie Brookman Attorneys

Listen to Lauren Lewis in conversation with Koketso Sachane:


