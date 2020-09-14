Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of internat... 14 September 2020 6:29 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most watched-film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
SA govt may create 'theme parks' for statues linked to apartheid and colonialism The Department of Arts and Culture has proposed that special theme parks be built to commemorate colonial statues and other herita... 14 September 2020 3:59 PM
View all Local
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday. 11 September 2020 1:38 PM
View all Politics
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
View all Business
Deny or withdraw consent for Experian to access your data, urges lawyer Amid reports that data from the Experian breach has surfaced online, lawyer Lauren Lewis says consumers need to protect themselves... 14 September 2020 1:58 PM
In the market for buying a home? Why you should wait until you have 10% deposit Sit tight if you're in the market for buying property until you have at least 10% to put down advises FNB's Mfundo Mabaso. 14 September 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] Leopard strolls through Kruger restaurant on his way to breakfast This magnificent creature ambled through a restaurant at Singita Ebony Lodge in the Kruger National Park. 14 September 2020 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
View all Entertainment
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical tri... 9 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
View all Africa
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA govt may create 'theme parks' for statues linked to apartheid and colonialism

14 September 2020 3:59 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Department of Arts and Culture
apartheid statues
heritage sites
colonial statues
monuments

The Department of Arts and Culture has proposed that special theme parks be built to commemorate colonial statues and other heritage symbols.

Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa says that the government is considering the removal of statues linked to apartheid and colonialism.

Such statues may be moved to "theme parks" that will be created across South Africa.

The bust of Cecil Rhodes was vandalised at Rhodes Memorial on Monday 13 July 2020. Image: Voice of the Cape/Twitter

A consultative task team led by Department of Arts and Culture recently briefed Cabinet on its plans to conduct a full audit of all the statues, symbols and monuments in the country.

History professor Ciraj Rassool says the review of statues in South Africa forms part of an international movement calling for the removal of statues, memorials, and all iconography linked to colonialism and slavery.

He says the auditing of memorial sites is an opportunity for the country to reflect on its history.

RELATED: Police investigating after Cecil John Rhodes statue decapitated in Cape Town

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned the proposed removal of statues which it claims will create "sanitised public spaces reflecting a government-approved history that pays tribute to government-approved heroes".

You will remember that we had tremendous upheaval from the youth in our country around the statue of Cecil John Rhodes and other monuments.

Professor Ciraj Rassool, Director - African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies at UWC

The youth have been asserting that there is no place in South Africa for such demeaning statues that do not reflect the aspirations of our youth and our new society... the question is: what happens to them?

Professor Ciraj Rassool, Director - African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies at UWC

Theses statues have particular meanings. The Dept says they are going to create special kinds of institutions [for them]. They've called them theme parks and cultural nation-building theme parks.

Professor Ciraj Rassool, Director - African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies at UWC

I think we have an opportunity to completely think about what we mean by 'memorial'.

Professor Ciraj Rassool, Director - African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies at UWC

Listen to the latest on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


14 September 2020 3:59 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Department of Arts and Culture
apartheid statues
heritage sites
colonial statues
monuments

More from Local

international-travel-tourism-airport-borders-flight-destination-tourist-123rf

Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO

14 September 2020 6:29 PM

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of international travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

address-unknown-film-screenshotpng

Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement

14 September 2020 5:14 PM

A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most watched-film at the virtual Durban International Film Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

funeral-parlour-burial-coffin-undertaker-death-123rf

Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action

14 September 2020 11:05 AM

More than 3,000 members of the funeral industry are expected to down tools from Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

video-screengrab-kruger-sightings-youtube-channelpng

[VIDEO] Leopard strolls through Kruger restaurant on his way to breakfast

14 September 2020 10:33 AM

This magnificent creature ambled through a restaurant at Singita Ebony Lodge in the Kruger National Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Doctor's union in legal battle over millions

14 September 2020 8:59 AM

South African Medical Association and South African Medical Association Trade Union are in a court battle over millions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mdabula Stadium renovated with Lotto funds Limpopo Mirror credit

Exposé: 'Lotto millions for new Limpopo stadium not built', old one renovated'

14 September 2020 7:02 AM

Investigative reporters from GroundUp and the Limpopo Mirror found a few renovations done to the old existing Mdabula Stadium .

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Capitec and Nedbank says they will refund clients affected by double deductions

12 September 2020 9:41 AM

Thousands of customers who experienced unauthorised payments should be refunded within 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

concentrated-solar-power-plant-energy-panels-123rf

Some birds 'fried' by solar tower in Northern Cape, study finds

11 September 2020 5:12 PM

A study conducted by a Stellenbosch University masters student has examined the impact that South Africa's only concentrating solar power tower has on bird populations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

katazajpg

[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility

11 September 2020 1:38 PM

Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ladles-of-love-sarmiethonjpg

Ladles of Love boss gears up for 24-hour sarmie making marathon to try raise R1m

11 September 2020 1:21 PM

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is rolling up his sleeves to make sandwiches for 24 hours in a marathon attempt to raise funds for the charity group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?

Business Opinion

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Partly cloudy Tuesday for Gauteng & WC, some rain for KZN

14 September 2020 7:55 PM

World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: monitor

14 September 2020 6:48 PM

Centane man convicted of raping girl (11) handed 20-year sentence

14 September 2020 6:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA