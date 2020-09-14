SA govt may create 'theme parks' for statues linked to apartheid and colonialism
Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa says that the government is considering the removal of statues linked to apartheid and colonialism.
Such statues may be moved to "theme parks" that will be created across South Africa.
A consultative task team led by Department of Arts and Culture recently briefed Cabinet on its plans to conduct a full audit of all the statues, symbols and monuments in the country.
History professor Ciraj Rassool says the review of statues in South Africa forms part of an international movement calling for the removal of statues, memorials, and all iconography linked to colonialism and slavery.
He says the auditing of memorial sites is an opportunity for the country to reflect on its history.
RELATED: Police investigating after Cecil John Rhodes statue decapitated in Cape Town
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned the proposed removal of statues which it claims will create "sanitised public spaces reflecting a government-approved history that pays tribute to government-approved heroes".
You will remember that we had tremendous upheaval from the youth in our country around the statue of Cecil John Rhodes and other monuments.Professor Ciraj Rassool, Director - African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies at UWC
The youth have been asserting that there is no place in South Africa for such demeaning statues that do not reflect the aspirations of our youth and our new society... the question is: what happens to them?Professor Ciraj Rassool, Director - African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies at UWC
Theses statues have particular meanings. The Dept says they are going to create special kinds of institutions [for them]. They've called them theme parks and cultural nation-building theme parks.Professor Ciraj Rassool, Director - African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies at UWC
I think we have an opportunity to completely think about what we mean by 'memorial'.Professor Ciraj Rassool, Director - African Programme in Museum and Heritage Studies at UWC
