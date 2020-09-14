Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry





Tourism is toast.

South Africa’s once-prospering tourism industry is pleading with the government to open the country’s borders to international travellers and their fists full of dollars.

It will happen “soon”, according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, while Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said her department was looking into the viability of reopening borders.

South Africa is ready to consider allowing international travel, according to Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) chairperson Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

We’re pushing for the opening of borders… Many countries are down to similar levels to ours… Intra-European travel is pretty much open… Gillian Saunders, tourism consultant

It makes no difference if they come from England or Germany, or one of our neighbouring countries. Gillian Saunders, tourism consultant

There are no reasons to keep them [borders] closed from a pandemic and public health perspective… Gillian Saunders, tourism consultant

Swallows… escape the [northern hemisphere] winter… maybe 14 days quarantine for them isn’t such a big issue? Gillian Saunders, tourism consultant

Listen to the interview in the audio below.