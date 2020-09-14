Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement
The film Address Unknown tells the story of District Six postman Joey and how his friendship with his childhood mate survives the brutal forced removals.
Address Unknown, directed by Nadine Cloete, was inspired by the true story of Zain Young, a former postman and resident of District Six.
Cloete, who directed the acclaimed documentary Action Commandant, says the short film explores themes about disposession, friendship, and identity.
Address Unknown was written by former journalist and anti-apartheid activist Anton Fisher who approached Cloete about directing the story.
Cloete and Fisher met with young and many former District Six residents while researching for the film.
She says that filmmakers and other artists have an important role to play in archiving history and facilitating healing.
The subject matter is important to me. History and identity have always been themes in my work... It was natural to take on Address Unknown in this way.Nadine Cloete, Film Director
The main character is based on one of the last postmen [in District Six] Zain Young who Anton Fisher had many interviews with while he was developing the film.Nadine Cloete, Film Director
For the letters that didn't get delivered, he had to write on them 'address unknown'.Nadine Cloete, Film Director
The film is a friendship film, but it also says so much more about our trauma and our relationships... There are many themes running across it.Nadine Cloete, Film Director
The letters are really a metaphor for the people of the place and 'Address Unknown' is not just the title of the film but it speaks to the identity of the people.Nadine Cloete, Film Director
With my work, I just hope to stimulate conversations and stimulate healing.Nadine Cloete, Film Director
Address Unknown is being screened online during the virtual Durban International Festival (DIFF) and is the most viewed film on the festival's platform so far.
This year's DIFF programme consists of 60 shorts, documentaries, and feature films.
You can watch all films on the DIFF website until Sunday 20 September. Click here to sign up.
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?
During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now?Read More
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv
Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).Read More
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story
Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.Read More
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'
"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).Read More
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 million views on YouTube.Read More
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA
Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women.Read More
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.Read More
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list
Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.Read More
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?
Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb.Read More
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman
South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter"Read More
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of international travel.Read More
SA govt may create 'theme parks' for statues linked to apartheid and colonialism
The Department of Arts and Culture has proposed that special theme parks be built to commemorate colonial statues and other heritage symbols.Read More
Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action
More than 3,000 members of the funeral industry are expected to down tools from Monday.Read More
[VIDEO] Leopard strolls through Kruger restaurant on his way to breakfast
This magnificent creature ambled through a restaurant at Singita Ebony Lodge in the Kruger National Park.Read More
Doctor's union in legal battle over millions
South African Medical Association and South African Medical Association Trade Union are in a court battle over millions.Read More
Exposé: 'Lotto millions for new Limpopo stadium not built', old one renovated'
Investigative reporters from GroundUp and the Limpopo Mirror found a few renovations done to the old existing Mdabula Stadium .Read More
Capitec and Nedbank says they will refund clients affected by double deductions
Thousands of customers who experienced unauthorised payments should be refunded within 24 hours.Read More
Some birds 'fried' by solar tower in Northern Cape, study finds
A study conducted by a Stellenbosch University masters student has examined the impact that South Africa's only concentrating solar power tower has on bird populations.Read More
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility
Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday.Read More
Ladles of Love boss gears up for 24-hour sarmie making marathon to try raise R1m
Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is rolling up his sleeves to make sandwiches for 24 hours in a marathon attempt to raise funds for the charity group.Read More