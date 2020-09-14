Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

14 September 2020 8:08 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
SABC
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
702
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
afternoon drive
make money mondays personal edition
John Perlman

Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed award-winning journalist John Perlman, presenter of “Afternoon Drive” on Primedia Broadcasting-owned 702.

More articles on famous people and their money beliefs:

Perlman joined 702 in August after a stint at Kaya FM where he won the 2020 “News and Actuality Show of the Year Award”.

When he worked for the SABC, it described him as an “outstanding broadcaster”.

However, in 2007 he publicly resigned after blowing the whistle on political censorship within the SABC.

Perlman has a BA in History, African Politics and Southern Sotho, and a BA Honours in Development Studies.

  • What is it that Perlman believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

I grew up comfortably. We lived in a big house with a beautiful garden and a swimming pool. But my parents were anxious about money… It was off-limits, we didn’t chat about it… Somehow, I didn’t learn anything about money from my parents…

John Perlman, presenter - 702

I bought a house when I was 28 and paid it off fairly quickly. I’ve never been a big spender of money. I’ve never been interested in vehicles… I’ve never been a big restaurant-goer… I haven’t bought lots of gadgets…

John Perlman, presenter - 702

I haven’t done enough to enjoy what I earn… My wife is very different to me… She has a sense of abundance…

John Perlman, presenter - 702

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

702 gave me my first opportunity to be on radio… You’re never as good as you think you are… It’s an absolutely fabulous job! Talk radio, in particular…

John Perlman, presenter - 702

I was born in Johannesburg in 1959… I spent all my childhood in Northcliff… There were smallholdings and farms! …

John Perlman, presenter - 702

My father was a GP… My mother sold Tupperware… She worked at the Institute for Race Relations, and then she created Operation Hunger…

John Perlman, presenter - 702

I made toasted sandwiches for students doing night classes… I was a DJ… I was a travelling salesperson… I did market research… I worked at a sweets shop…

John Perlman, presenter - 702

I recently started – and neglected – a stock portfolio… [His offshore investments] has done really well… The first stock I ever bought was ArcelorMittal…

John Perlman, presenter - 702

