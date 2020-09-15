Covid retrenchments? There's still great opportunities to teach English online





The Covid-19 lockdown has given most people a chance to work from home. Sadly, the lockdown has contributed to economic cutbacks seeing many retrenchments of staff across the board.

Those with comorbidity may prefer to find a way to earn an income from the safety of their home.

Thanks to technology, one can now become qualified to teach English as a foreign language (TEFL) and from the comfort of home.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tom Robbins, director of The TEFL Academy about the opportunities to teach English online.

TEFL in general has been given a huge opportunity at the moment. It is one of those areas in education that has very quickly transitioned online. Tom Robbins, Director - The TEFL Academy

Currently, there are 1.5 billion people learning English globally, he says.

That's 20% of the world's population, so it's a huge number. Tom Robbins, Director - The TEFL Academy

An international survey conducted by The TEFL Academy looked at the impact of Covid-19 on the TEFL industry. The research was conducted on almost 30,000 TEFL students over the past 12 months.

The good news is, if you are listening at home, there are a lot of TEFL jobs online out there, as long as you have the resources to go online, you can be a TEFL teacher working from home. Tom Robbins, Director - The TEFL Academy

Most platforms remunerate the work in US dollars and salaries start out from around $12 and reach anything up to $35 per hour.

Listen to Robbins explaining how it works in the audio below: