Covid retrenchments? There's still great opportunities to teach English online
The Covid-19 lockdown has given most people a chance to work from home. Sadly, the lockdown has contributed to economic cutbacks seeing many retrenchments of staff across the board.
Those with comorbidity may prefer to find a way to earn an income from the safety of their home.
Thanks to technology, one can now become qualified to teach English as a foreign language (TEFL) and from the comfort of home.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tom Robbins, director of The TEFL Academy about the opportunities to teach English online.
TEFL in general has been given a huge opportunity at the moment. It is one of those areas in education that has very quickly transitioned online.Tom Robbins, Director - The TEFL Academy
Currently, there are 1.5 billion people learning English globally, he says.
That's 20% of the world's population, so it's a huge number.Tom Robbins, Director - The TEFL Academy
An international survey conducted by The TEFL Academy looked at the impact of Covid-19 on the TEFL industry. The research was conducted on almost 30,000 TEFL students over the past 12 months.
The good news is, if you are listening at home, there are a lot of TEFL jobs online out there, as long as you have the resources to go online, you can be a TEFL teacher working from home.Tom Robbins, Director - The TEFL Academy
Most platforms remunerate the work in US dollars and salaries start out from around $12 and reach anything up to $35 per hour.
Listen to Robbins explaining how it works in the audio below:
More from World
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?
During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now?Read More
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment
Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running.Read More
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit
The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel.Read More
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic'
Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city.Read More
Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO
The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical trials is a normal safety measure.Read More
[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video
Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video.Read More
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study
Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment.Read More
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated'
Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle.Read More
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story
Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.Read More
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service
The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out...Read More
More from Business
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'
It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service).Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year
Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.Read More
Deny or withdraw consent for Experian to access your data, urges lawyer
Amid reports that data from the Experian breach has surfaced online, lawyer Lauren Lewis says consumers need to protect themselves.Read More
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?
During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now?Read More
Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert
Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres.Read More