Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
Eskom whistleblower Suzanne Daniels testifies at Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
EFF Violence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:15
Alleged plot to kill US ambassador to SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 12:23
Justice ministry on Judge Goliath alleged assassination plot
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barnabas Xulu - Lawyer at B Xulu and Partners Incorporated
Today at 12:27
Corona Times - affect of pandemic on migrants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tamuka Chekero - PhD Student in Anthropology at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:37
Theft of Metrorail infrastructure
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Riana Scott - Spokesperson at Metrorail Western Cape
Today at 12:45
Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Protest at Mowbray police station over killing of sex worker
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Constance Mathe
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New Hope House takes different approach to addressing the issue of homelessness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Bolland
Today at 13:33
Travel - Get the whole family active with the Phantom Rally
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Stephens
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Who gets the pets in the case of divorce?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karis Nafte
Today at 14:50
Music - The Medicine Dolls
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Allan
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
ARC Investments: It cannot be business as usual over the medium term
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy' Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz analyses the claims against the Western Cape Judge President and suggests where to from here. 15 September 2020 11:02 AM
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of internat... 14 September 2020 6:29 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
View all Local
Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee Violence has become part of the EFF's political strategy with little to no consequences, says Daily Maverick Associate Editor Feri... 15 September 2020 10:56 AM
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Politics
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!' It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service). 15 September 2020 9:20 AM
Covid retrenchments? There's still great opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
View all Business
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Deny or withdraw consent for Experian to access your data, urges lawyer Amid reports that data from the Experian breach has surfaced online, lawyer Lauren Lewis says consumers need to protect themselves... 14 September 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid retrenchments? There's still great opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
View all Africa
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

15 September 2020 9:20 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Personal finance
Identity theft
Refilwe Moloto
credit record
how to prevent identity theft
data breach
id theft
SAFPS
Manie van Schalkwyk
scamwatch
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Experian
Experian South Africa
Experian data breach
Southern African Fraud Prevention Service
Protective Registration

It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service).

Last month, credit bureau Experian gave a suspected fraudster access to personal information of 24 million South Africans and 793 749 businesses.

South African Identity Document. Picture: Tshepo Lesole/EWN

Related article: 'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!'

Cellphone and ID numbers, addresses, banking and work details, email addresses, family relationships… the effects of that breach will haunt us for years to come – identity theft and scams are now just so much easier.

"Identity numbers usually sell for 15c per user,” digital forensic investigator Craig Pedersen told Sunday Times.

“Add banking numbers, and people on the black market will pay up to R25 per record.”

Pedersen says fraudsters sell the same information over and over.

The best thing you can do right now is to regularly check your credit report of suspicious activity.

If you suspect that your identity has been stolen, you must apply for a (it’s free) Protective Registration listing with the not-for-profit Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS).

Related article: How to never-ever fall prey to ID theft… and info about a free service if you do

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Manie van Schalkwyk (Executive Director at SAFPS) about the huge data breach – almost certainly South Africa’s largest-ever – and how to keep your identity and credit record safe.

These fraudsters are stealing data with one thing in mind: to steal our money! They open accounts in our name, or they take accounts over…

Manie van Schalkwyk, Executive Director - Southern African Fraud Prevention Service

Experian… not all information was stolen… Fraudsters give you enough information to give you confidence that it’s really the bank speaking… Through a process… and fear tactics… The moment you compromise enough information – that’s when they take over your account, in minutes!

Manie van Schalkwyk, Executive Director - Southern African Fraud Prevention Service

If you get a call like that, just put the phone down! Don’t argue, don’t get involved in the conversation. They’re trained and know how to deal with consumers. They know how to get the data out – just put the phone down!

Manie van Schalkwyk, Executive Director - Southern African Fraud Prevention Service

… [Protective Registration] the credit provider gets a warning from us when you or the fraudster apply… pause the credit process and add another verification angle… Go to our website… and apply for protection. It’ll take you five minutes.

Manie van Schalkwyk, Executive Director - Southern African Fraud Prevention Service

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


15 September 2020 9:20 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Personal finance
Identity theft
Refilwe Moloto
credit record
how to prevent identity theft
data breach
id theft
SAFPS
Manie van Schalkwyk
scamwatch
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Experian
Experian South Africa
Experian data breach
Southern African Fraud Prevention Service
Protective Registration

More from MyMoney Online

Young man youth teenager teen boy credit card 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield

15 September 2020 11:29 AM

"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear businessman storm ocean 123rf 123rfbusiness

Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds

14 September 2020 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two young women pushing old car that broke down 123rf

Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it

1 September 2020 11:10 AM

These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spam sms marketing 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register

20 August 2020 2:26 PM

"Waspa" is putting a stop to unsolicited SMS junk. "The move is nicely timed," says Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Socially Acceptable).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol petrochemical petrochemicals 123rf 123rfbusiness fuel petrol chemicals

Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)

17 August 2020 6:26 PM

It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB

13 August 2020 11:35 AM

Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

Business Lifestyle

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Man accused of trying to kidnap girl (4) in Roodepoort facing 3 charges

15 September 2020 10:51 AM

Australia reports no COVID-19 deaths for first time in two months

15 September 2020 10:16 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo hears evidence from ex-Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels

15 September 2020 10:04 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA