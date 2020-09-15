Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee





Haffajee says that there are at least 12 court cases against members of the EFF involving serious incidents of violence since 2018.

But she says that there has been very little accountability for the EFF, except for two instances of civil claims against the party.

In the most recent incidents, EFF members have been accused of trashing and looting at least 37 Clicks stores during protests over the racists TRESemmé hair advert.

Nothing happens. That's why the EFF keeps getting away with the actions like you saw last week [during the TRESemmé/Clicks protests]. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

At least 37 stores were vandalised or looted and nothing has been done about it. I think it's something we should stop and think about. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

EFF leader Julius Malema called on his“ground forces” t to "attack" Clicks outlets, but the party later denied that its members were the culprits.

The red berets also harassed eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana during the protests. However, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said "merely touching her is not harassment".

Haffajee says the party has not been held accountable for its violent actions both online and in the streets.

She has warned corporates to think twice about meeting with the EFF and caving in to the party's "bully tactics".

