Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
Eskom whistleblower Suzanne Daniels testifies at Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
EFF Violence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:15
Alleged plot to kill US ambassador to SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 12:23
Justice ministry on Judge Goliath alleged assassination plot
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barnabas Xulu - Lawyer at B Xulu and Partners Incorporated
Today at 12:27
Corona Times - affect of pandemic on migrants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tamuka Chekero - PhD Student in Anthropology at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:37
Theft of Metrorail infrastructure
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Riana Scott - Spokesperson at Metrorail Western Cape
Today at 12:45
Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Protest at Mowbray police station over killing of sex worker
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Constance Mathe
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New Hope House takes different approach to addressing the issue of homelessness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Bolland
Today at 13:33
Travel - Get the whole family active with the Phantom Rally
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Stephens
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Who gets the pets in the case of divorce?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karis Nafte
Today at 14:50
Music - The Medicine Dolls
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Allan
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
ARC Investments: It cannot be business as usual over the medium term
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy' Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz analyses the claims against the Western Cape Judge President and suggests where to from here. 15 September 2020 11:02 AM
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of internat... 14 September 2020 6:29 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
View all Local
Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee Violence has become part of the EFF's political strategy with little to no consequences, says Daily Maverick Associate Editor Feri... 15 September 2020 10:56 AM
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Politics
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!' It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service). 15 September 2020 9:20 AM
Covid retrenchments? There's still great opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
View all Business
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Deny or withdraw consent for Experian to access your data, urges lawyer Amid reports that data from the Experian breach has surfaced online, lawyer Lauren Lewis says consumers need to protect themselves... 14 September 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid retrenchments? There's still great opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
View all Africa
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee

15 September 2020 10:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
EFF
Ferial Haffajee
EFF protest
EFF violence

Violence has become part of the EFF's political strategy with little to no consequences, says Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee.

Haffajee says that there are at least 12 court cases against members of the EFF involving serious incidents of violence since 2018.

But she says that there has been very little accountability for the EFF, except for two instances of civil claims against the party.

Haffajee has written a piece of analysis on the EFF's unstoppable politics of violence on the Daily Maverick. Read it here.

In the most recent incidents, EFF members have been accused of trashing and looting at least 37 Clicks stores during protests over the racists TRESemmé hair advert.

PICS/VIDEOS: Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology

Nothing happens. That's why the EFF keeps getting away with the actions like you saw last week [during the TRESemmé/Clicks protests].

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

At least 37 stores were vandalised or looted and nothing has been done about it. I think it's something we should stop and think about.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

EFF leader Julius Malema called on his“ground forces” t to "attack" Clicks outlets, but the party later denied that its members were the culprits.

The red berets also harassed eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana during the protests. However, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said "merely touching her is not harassment".

RELATED: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims

Haffajee says the party has not been held accountable for its violent actions both online and in the streets.

She has warned corporates to think twice about meeting with the EFF and caving in to the party's "bully tactics".

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


15 September 2020 10:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
EFF
Ferial Haffajee
EFF protest
EFF violence

More from Politics

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe

Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy'

15 September 2020 11:02 AM

Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz analyses the claims against the Western Cape Judge President and suggests where to from here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

14 September 2020 7:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

b875030e-43f4-415c-8c14-a63441e4f687.jpg

Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down

11 September 2020 2:53 PM

Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to overturn his two-year jail term.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

katazajpg

[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility

11 September 2020 1:38 PM

Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ace-magashule-by-ewnjpg

ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources

11 September 2020 7:03 AM

'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du Toit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

handcuffs-law-arrest-justice-crime-perpetrator-suspect-case-police-123rf

Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected?

10 September 2020 5:20 PM

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year jail term was dismissed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200305-ramaphosa4-edjpg

'History will absolve me,' President Ramaphosa told SA editor's forum

10 September 2020 9:16 AM

He blamed the previous administration for hollowing out law enforcement agencies and says he is capacitating strengthening them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies

9 September 2020 8:10 PM

George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

9 September 2020 6:59 PM

The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

enca-effpng

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims

9 September 2020 4:15 PM

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been criticised for brushing off the harassment of an eNCA reporter who was manhandled by party members during a protest on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

Business Lifestyle

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Man accused of trying to kidnap girl (4) in Roodepoort facing 3 charges

15 September 2020 10:51 AM

Australia reports no COVID-19 deaths for first time in two months

15 September 2020 10:16 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo hears evidence from ex-Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels

15 September 2020 10:04 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA