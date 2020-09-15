Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy'
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, is facing an array of allegations including assault, intimidation, and in the latest twist, plotting to kill another judge, says Refilwe Moloto.
Hlophe's legal representative Barbabus Xulu, who declined an interview, denies the allegation that he is part of a plot to kill Cape judge Patricia Goliath.
Xulu, however, has stated that claims made by a KZN inmate are contained in a Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) report handed to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. And that the details have been leaked to cause damage to Hlophe's reputation.
Freedom Under Law's Nicole Fritz speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the allegations swirling about Judge John Hlophe, including a report that he is allegedly behind a plot to kill a fellow judge.
Fritz says the original complaints against Hlophe are now a decade in the making and have yet to be resolved.
This complaint I refer to was a complaint made by all the judges of the Constitutional Court at the time, against Judge Hlophe, that he had sort to intervene and influence some of them in order to render a decision favourable the then anticipated president Jacob Zuma.Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)
It is hard to imagine a more serious complaint than that, and it has not been resolved more than a decade later.Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)
In 2020 the complaints lodge were by Hlophe's deputy Patricia Goliath, and among those allegations were that he had assaulted a fellow judge on the Western Cape bench.
Allegations too, that he had sort to cherry-pick judges for particular controversial political cases so that they would render favourable decisions - which would obviously cut against this idea that judges must render decisions without fear or favour.Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)
She says it is hard to believe there could be further allegations but now claims are being made that Hlophe has been involved in an attempted assassination hit against this deputy.
These claims cannot be discounted and require further investigation, she adds.
Hlophe's lawyer is calling for a judicial inquiry into the allegations.
I fear we are going to see further Stalingrad-style legal tactics - so it is just delay, delay, delay.Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)
She says Freedom Under Law and many other organisations are calling for the fair but speedy resolution of all the complaints against Judge Hlophe by the Judicial Services Commission.
Pending the outcome of that determination, he must be placed on suspension. That's not terribly unfair to him...and should he be cleared he can come back and not taint the entire bench.Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)
If the outcome should warrant a prosecutable case, then it should be handled within the criminal justice system, and go to court, says Fritz.
These allegations have had a very detrimental impact and split on the entire Western Cape bench, Fritz concludes.
Listen to what Freedom Under Law's Nicole Fritz has to say in the audio below:
More from Local
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of international travel.Read More
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement
A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban International Film Festival.Read More
SA govt may create 'theme parks' for statues linked to apartheid and colonialism
The Department of Arts and Culture has proposed that special theme parks be built to commemorate colonial statues and other heritage symbols.Read More
Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action
More than 3,000 members of the funeral industry are expected to down tools from Monday.Read More
[VIDEO] Leopard strolls through Kruger restaurant on his way to breakfast
This magnificent creature ambled through a restaurant at Singita Ebony Lodge in the Kruger National Park.Read More
Doctor's union in legal battle over millions
South African Medical Association and South African Medical Association Trade Union are in a court battle over millions.Read More
Exposé: 'Lotto millions for new Limpopo stadium not built', old one renovated'
Investigative reporters from GroundUp and the Limpopo Mirror found a few renovations done to the old existing Mdabula Stadium .Read More
Capitec and Nedbank says they will refund clients affected by double deductions
Thousands of customers who experienced unauthorised payments should be refunded within 24 hours.Read More
Some birds 'fried' by solar tower in Northern Cape, study finds
A study conducted by a Stellenbosch University masters student has examined the impact that South Africa's only concentrating solar power tower has on bird populations.Read More
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility
Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday.Read More
More from Politics
Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee
Violence has become part of the EFF's political strategy with little to no consequences, says Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee.Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down
Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to overturn his two-year jail term.Read More
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources
'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du Toit.Read More
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected?
Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year jail term was dismissed.Read More
'History will absolve me,' President Ramaphosa told SA editor's forum
He blamed the previous administration for hollowing out law enforcement agencies and says he is capacitating strengthening them.Read More
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.Read More
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.Read More
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been criticised for brushing off the harassment of an eNCA reporter who was manhandled by party members during a protest on Tuesday.Read More