Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive





Rasa is working on a recovery plan that is urgently needed to help restaurants survive the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alberts says the association's recovery plan includes close collaboration between landlords and restaurant tenants to negotiate new lease agreements.

She says Rasa has also called for the lifting of restrictive lockdown rules such as the 10pm curfew and the capacity limit on bars and pubs.

Alberts explains that Rasa is also looking into debt amnesty, favourable bank loans and interest rates, the negotiation of high municipal rates and charges, Eskom tariffs, and delays with UIF Ters payouts.

She says these are some of the critical issues that need to be addressed in order to rebuild the industry during level 2 and beyond.

Whilst we're very excited to be reopening the industry... we've also requested for the curfew to be lifted and we've also demanded that the restrictions on the bars and pubs of the limitation to 50 also be reviewed and lifted. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

There's discrimination as per the other restaurants who can practice social distancing and we need to be able to put the infrastructure in place that allows those pubs and bars to safely operate at the same capacity as restaurants. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

We are living by the luck of the landlord... The landlord is very much determining whether the industry will survive Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

We're having these very critical conversations with landlords and explaining to them their role and responsibility on how important it is to cancel these very big leases and to resign leases that are favourable to rebuilding these businesses. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

The key part of survival through the next few months is really the landlord. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

Listen to Wendy Alberts in conversation with Koketso Sachane: