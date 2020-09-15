Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive
Rasa is working on a recovery plan that is urgently needed to help restaurants survive the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Alberts says the association's recovery plan includes close collaboration between landlords and restaurant tenants to negotiate new lease agreements.
She says Rasa has also called for the lifting of restrictive lockdown rules such as the 10pm curfew and the capacity limit on bars and pubs.
RELATED: 10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body
Alberts explains that Rasa is also looking into debt amnesty, favourable bank loans and interest rates, the negotiation of high municipal rates and charges, Eskom tariffs, and delays with UIF Ters payouts.
She says these are some of the critical issues that need to be addressed in order to rebuild the industry during level 2 and beyond.
RELATED: 'Shattered' restaurant industry needs to leverage move to level 2, says Rasa
Whilst we're very excited to be reopening the industry... we've also requested for the curfew to be lifted and we've also demanded that the restrictions on the bars and pubs of the limitation to 50 also be reviewed and lifted.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA
There's discrimination as per the other restaurants who can practice social distancing and we need to be able to put the infrastructure in place that allows those pubs and bars to safely operate at the same capacity as restaurants.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA
We are living by the luck of the landlord... The landlord is very much determining whether the industry will surviveWendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA
We're having these very critical conversations with landlords and explaining to them their role and responsibility on how important it is to cancel these very big leases and to resign leases that are favourable to rebuilding these businesses.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA
The key part of survival through the next few months is really the landlord.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA
Listen to Wendy Alberts in conversation with Koketso Sachane:
More from Business
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'
Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange.Read More
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa
Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'
It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service).Read More
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online
With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you.Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year
Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'
Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'
It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service).Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of international travel.Read More
Deny or withdraw consent for Experian to access your data, urges lawyer
Amid reports that data from the Experian breach has surfaced online, lawyer Lauren Lewis says consumers need to protect themselves.Read More
In the market for buying a home? Why you should wait until you have 10% deposit
Sit tight if you're in the market for buying property until you have at least 10% to put down advises FNB's Mfundo Mabaso.Read More
[VIDEO] Leopard strolls through Kruger restaurant on his way to breakfast
This magnificent creature ambled through a restaurant at Singita Ebony Lodge in the Kruger National Park.Read More
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?
During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now?Read More