Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely
US magazine Politico reported allegations of an attempted plot to assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks, in retaliation for the United States killing the Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, in a January drone attack, based on US intelligence sources.,
RELATED: Donald Trump’s new SA ambassador Lana Marks talks trade, rugby and impeachment
On Monday, Lester Kiewit spoke to Naeem Jeenah, director at Afro-MiddleEast Centre, who said it needs to be taken 'with a pinch of salt'. He argued that South Africa is one of Iran's few friends and it seemed unlikely it would put that good relationship in jeopardy by orchestrating such action on South African soil.
Jeenah also noted that Iran was unlikely to consider Marks a political equivalent to Soleimani.
He adds that it is more likely a ploy by the United States to send a message to the South African government about its relationship with Iran.
SA State Security Agency has stated that the matter is receiving the necessary attention.
Kiewit now talks to and Associate Editor of Daily Maverick and former US Diplomat, Brooks Spector.
Spector notes that Politico is known to be a reasonable publication not given to wild innuendos.
He notes the SSA's statement was the expected response.
Spector says he is entering completely speculative waters when he suggests perhaps this was something hatched in the 'shadier and darker edges of the world.'
He notes that when Soleimani was killed by the Americans in Iraq, the Iranians did say there would be an accounting for this death.
So it is just possible that somewhere in the edgier versions of the Revolutionary Guards, that there was chatter that we really need to get back at them, we really have to get even.Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Spector notes that such a statement could be interpreted in many ways.
Is it a plot? Is it after-dinner chatter? Is it boisterous talk by young men who have an itch? The intelligence services in the US may have picked up language like that electronically eavesdropping and would be duty-bound through their channels to make the target aware.Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
He adds that the way it has been communicated leads him to believe this was soft rather than hard intelligence.
Listen to the SA State Security Agency audio statement and US expert Brooks Spector below:
Listen to Naeem Jeenah, the Executive Director at Afro-Middle East Centre in the audio below:
More from World
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online
With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you.Read More
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?
During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now?Read More
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment
Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running.Read More
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit
The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel.Read More
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic'
Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city.Read More
Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO
The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical trials is a normal safety measure.Read More
[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video
Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video.Read More
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study
Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment.Read More
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated'
Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle.Read More
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story
Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.Read More
More from Politics
Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims
Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy.Read More
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?
"They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy'
Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz analyses the claims against the Western Cape Judge President and suggests where to from here.Read More
Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee
Violence has become part of the EFF's political strategy with little to no consequences, says Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee.Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down
Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to overturn his two-year jail term.Read More
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility
Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday.Read More
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources
'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du Toit.Read More
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected?
Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year jail term was dismissed.Read More
'History will absolve me,' President Ramaphosa told SA editor's forum
He blamed the previous administration for hollowing out law enforcement agencies and says he is capacitating strengthening them.Read More
More from Local
'Landmark' Xolobeni judgment will level playing field for local communities
The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that applications for mining licences must be made accessible to affected communities.Read More
Who gets custody of the dog in a divorce?
Karis Nafte is a pet custody consultant who helps couples navigate custody issues of pets when the relationships break down.Read More
Metrorail: Desperate thieves stealing anything with resale value during lockdown
Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott says thieves have resorted to stealing safety gates, doors, and even hand wash basins during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
'I'm not easily shaken' Nyanga teen's e-hailing service operates despite threats
Nyanga teen entrepreneur Asiphe Mkhefa speak to Lester Kiewit about the threats she's received since launching her app WomenGo.Read More
Child murders: Cape Town communities have lost faith in the justice system
With child murders and gang warfare still plaguing some Cape Town communities, many residents have lost faith in the judiciary.Read More
Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims
Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy.Read More
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?
"They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze.Read More
'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA
Dr Jody Boffa says while the decline in Covid-19 cases is positive, it's important to remember that the rules still apply.Read More
Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy'
Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz analyses the claims against the Western Cape Judge President and suggests where to from here.Read More
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of international travel.Read More