'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA
As the country's Covid-19 numbers continue their downward trajectory, it's widely expected that President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday announce a countrywide move to lockdown level 1.
On Monday, less than 1 000 new coronavirus cases were recorded, compared daily cases of between 10 000 and 15 000 cases a day at the height of the pandemic back in July.
But is the country is ready to relax restrictions even further, and what can we expect from a level 1 lockdown?
Refilwe Moloto posed those questions to epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa.
(Click at the bottom of the page for the full interview from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto)
The numbers show that we are dropping rapidly and our first peak, at least, has been hit so it makes sense that we're considering this.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
With summer on its way, one of the most pressing questions for the tourism sector is when will South Africa open its borders for international travel?
Dr Boffa says there are important factors to consider when it comes to reopening the country to international travelers.
I think with that will come increased risk, the possibility of the risk of new strains coming in the country.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
We're not out of the woods yet.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
