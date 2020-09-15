Child murders: Cape Town communities have lost faith in the justice system
Yolande Baker, the executive director of Child Safe, an NGO based at Red Cross Hospital, says at least three children were treated for gunshot wounds in the past week alone.
Child Safe is one of the many Cape Town organisations that supports child victims. In 2019, more than 40 children were shot, Baker tells CapeTalk. Many of them died from their injuries.
Children in Cape Town are often killed by perpetrators known to their families or they are caught in the crossfire of gang wars.
Cindy Woodward, the mother of 6-month-old baby Zahnia who was killed in a tragic gang-related shooting in December 2016 in Ocean View, says law enforcement and politicians are divorced from the reality on the Cape Flats.
Only two of the five accused were convicted of murder and attempted murder in the baby Zahnia case.
Woodward says not much has changed in Ocean View. She says many criminals re-offend while out on bail or on parole.
Earlier this year seven-year-old Emaan Solomons was caught in gang crossfire while playing in front of her family home.
The justice system doesn't make any sense... They let a perpetrator out and they're just charged on the same offence a few weeks later.Cindy Woodward
I can't let my little one play in my own front yard without being killed.Cindy Woodward
RELATED: There's no safety for witnesses - CT activist remains in hiding after gang trial
Manenberg community activist Roegshanda Pascoe says the justice system has failed to protect victims and witnesses who want to testify against gang-related crimes.
Pascoe put her own life in danger when she decided to testify in a gang-related murder trial last year.
She says many communities remain silent because of fear of putting themselves and their loved ones under threat.
I wouldn't be able to live with myself after witnessing what I saw and then having to keep silent like so many others.Roegshanda Pascoe, Manenberg community leader
In these communities, we are not just gangsters. We are not just drug dealers. We are more than that. That is why it's so sad that so many young children are being robbed of their lives unnecessarily because we as a people have to decided to turn a blind eye.Roegshanda Pascoe, Manenberg community leader
It's not just because people do not want to talk... The system is not there for us. It's not there to protect us.Roegshanda Pascoe, Manenberg community leader
Koketso Sachane spoke to a range of voices, including Western Cape Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo and EWN reporters Lauren Isaacs and Shamiela Fisher.
Listen to the in-depth discussion facilitated by Koketso Sachane:
