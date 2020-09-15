'I'm not easily shaken' Nyanga teen's e-hailing service operates despite threats
An entrepreneurial teen from Nyanga has described how she has received threats from the taxi industry after launching her women's only e-hailing service.
Asiphe Mkhefa created WomenGo as a safe transport option for women and in response to the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.
The 18-year-old told Lester Kiewit that while she has been threatened, reports she was no longer operating are incorrect.
Yes, I've been receiving threats. They call with unknown numbers. They're threatening that I will not make it.Asiphe Mkhefa, Founder - WomenGo
The business is operating as per normal.Asiphe Mkhefa, Founder - WomenGo
I'm not easily shaken.Asiphe Mkhefa, Founder - WomenGo
Mkhefa launched the service a few weeks ago and say her drivers are all women who drive their own vehicles and go through a vetting process.
I'm trying to provide women with a safer option.Asiphe Mkhefa, Founder - WomenGo
GBV is a real problem in township areas.Asiphe Mkhefa, Founder - WomenGo
Listen to the full conversation below:
