Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?





Parliament on Tuesday received legal opinions on two parliamentary disruptions by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

EFF MPs are thrown out during Pravin Gordhan's Public Enterprises budget vote. Picture: EWN YouTube.

The first incident was in February when the EFF disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address to object to the presence of former President FW de Klerk.

Further investigation is sought.

The second disruption happened when 20 EFF Members of Parliament stormed the stage where Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan gave his budget vote speech.

On this incident, the recommendation is to haul the EFF MPs before the powers and privileges committee for disciplining.

Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

The legal advice to Parliament is… let’s hear their side of the story… Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - EWN

The EFF says there’s no contempt when you’re raising a point of order… That’s their argument… [However] contempt of the Speaker and Parliament is the issue… Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - EWN

The Gordhan incident… they charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, ‘You dare touch me! You dare touch me! … almost getting physical, and refusing to take orders… Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.