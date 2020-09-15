Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims





The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) compiled a report following an investigation into an alleged plot to assassinate Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath.

Allegations of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in this plot were made.

Hlophe has since called for a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the allegations that he is involved in a plot to assassinate his deputy.

Hlophe's lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

Xulu says they are waiting to receive further information from law enforcement agencies investigating the matter.

The whole saga comes up during the process when the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) is investigating complaints made against our client, as well as complaints made against Deputy Judge President Goliath. Barnabas Xulu, Lawyer - B Xulu and Partners Incorporated

He says his client, Judge Hlophe wants the JSC to provide direction on how to deal with these matters.

My client has called for a judicial inquiry that can get to the bottom of who is behind these claims. Barnabas Xulu, Lawyer - B Xulu and Partners Incorporated

Xulu says these are very serious allegations.

Leaking reports like this is not helping the situation but just exacerbates it and tarnishes reputation of judicial integrity. Barnabas Xulu, Lawyer - B Xulu and Partners Incorporated

Listen to Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's lawyer in the audio below: