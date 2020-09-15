Metrorail: Desperate thieves stealing anything with resale value during lockdown
Scott says criminals mainly targeted rail infrastructure and non-ferrous metal before the lockdown started in March.
Since then, Scott says desperate thieves have stolen millions of rands worth of items from Metrorail offices.
Before lockdown it was very much the theft of non-ferrous metal... There's a very ready and insatiable market for metal theft.Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape
During the lockdown, we've seen desperation creeping in... as the lockdown continued, you could see people getting more desperate. Pilfering and break-ins occurred.Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape
We had stations broken into, safety gates stolen, doors, and even hand wash basins - anything that could have resale value... Covid-19 definitely exacerbated the issue of theft.Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape
It's really people that are most reliant on affordable transport that have been impacted.Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape
