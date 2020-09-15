Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'





The skylines of cities around the world are being altered by the effects of Covid-19.

One notable example is New York’s redevelopment of the world trade centre precinct – it’s been put on hold as demand for office and trading space plummets with little expectation of recovery.

Is Cape Town's swanky city centre also under threat?

Where are all the office workers? At home, working.

There are at least five major skyscraper proposals for the city under various phases of consultation and progress.

Is there any demand for more office space and luxury accommodation?

What about the existing commercial inventory?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange.

A lot of people are still working from home… We’re not sure for how long. We think by January most of the corporates will return… David Seinker, CEO - The Business Exchange

Before Covid-19 we were in and out of recessions… David Seinker, CEO - The Business Exchange

Some people will [permanently] continue working from home… The time of long leases is gone… Landlords are going to have to be flexible… David Seinker, CEO - The Business Exchange

Converting [skyscraper] buildings into residential is an option… We’ll see more conversions into residential spaces… David Seinker, CEO - The Business Exchange

