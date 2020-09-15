Who gets custody of the dog in a divorce?
For some people their pets _are _their children, so what happens when a couple gets divorced and there's a pet involved?
Cape Talk's Pippa Hudson speaks to animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant Karis Nafte to find out what the law says and to get some advice on navigating custody of our animals in the event of a relationship breakdown.
For many, many people, their animals carry the same emotional weight as a human child.Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant
Legally, pets are considered possessions.Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant
Some lawyers will argue that whoever paid for the dog owns the dog foreverKaris Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant
Other people will argue that that dog was a gift from the spouse and therefore becomes their possession just like if they gave you a car.Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant
Nafte says it's important to keep the animal's welfare at the heart of discussions around custody.
Going forward [after the breakup] who's actually got time for the dog ?Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant
In their lifestyle, who's going to have time to give the dog all of the exercise and stimulation that it needs?Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant
Listen to the full conversation from Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
'Landmark' Xolobeni judgment will level playing field for local communities
The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that applications for mining licences must be made accessible to affected communities.Read More
Metrorail: Desperate thieves stealing anything with resale value during lockdown
Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott says thieves have resorted to stealing safety gates, doors, and even hand wash basins during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
'I'm not easily shaken' Nyanga teen's e-hailing service operates despite threats
Nyanga teen entrepreneur Asiphe Mkhefa speak to Lester Kiewit about the threats she's received since launching her app WomenGo.Read More
Child murders: Cape Town communities have lost faith in the justice system
With child murders and gang warfare still plaguing some Cape Town communities, many residents have lost faith in the judiciary.Read More
Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims
Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy.Read More
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?
"They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze.Read More
'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA
Dr Jody Boffa says while the decline in Covid-19 cases is positive, it's important to remember that the rules still apply.Read More
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely
US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot.Read More
Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy'
Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz analyses the claims against the Western Cape Judge President and suggests where to from here.Read More
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of international travel.Read More