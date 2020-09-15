Who gets custody of the dog in a divorce?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
The latest in the Amy'Leigh kidnapping
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:05
SA's vaccine procurement programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay - Acting director-general of Health
Today at 17:20
News24: Mandy Wiener | Our government’s long problem with abusing planes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 17:46
Is SA ready to head into stage 1 of Covid-19 lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Marc Mendleson - Chair, Ministerial Advisory Committee on Drug-Resistant Infections at University of Cape Town.
Today at 18:09
Eskom's new management goes after what it is owed with vigour - one municipality at at time
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
E-commerce to be worth R225bn in SA in 5 years as expectations change
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aluwani Thenga - Executive Head of Merchant Services Growth at RMB and FNB
Today at 18:50
ARC Investments: It cannot be business as usual over the medium term
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Landmark' Xolobeni judgment will level playing field for local communities The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that applications for mining licences must be made accessible to affected communities. 15 September 2020 4:27 PM
Who gets custody of the dog in a divorce? Karis Nafte is a pet custody consultant who helps couples navigate custody issues of pets when the relationships break down. 15 September 2020 4:00 PM
Metrorail: Desperate thieves stealing anything with resale value during lockdown Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott says thieves have resorted to stealing safety gates, doors, and even hand wash bas... 15 September 2020 3:59 PM
View all Local
Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy. 15 September 2020 1:33 PM
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan? "They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze. 15 September 2020 12:44 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts says landlords have a key role to play in resuscitating the hospi... 15 September 2020 12:14 PM
View all Business
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!' It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service). 15 September 2020 9:20 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
View all World
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Who gets custody of the dog in a divorce?

15 September 2020 4:00 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Divorce
Dogs
Pets
Animals
custody
Animal lovers

Karis Nafte is a pet custody consultant who helps couples navigate custody issues of pets when the relationships break down.

For some people their pets _are _their children, so what happens when a couple gets divorced and there's a pet involved?

Cape Talk's Pippa Hudson speaks to animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant Karis Nafte to find out what the law says and to get some advice on navigating custody of our animals in the event of a relationship breakdown.

For many, many people, their animals carry the same emotional weight as a human child.

Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

Legally, pets are considered possessions.

Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

Some lawyers will argue that whoever paid for the dog owns the dog forever

Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

Other people will argue that that dog was a gift from the spouse and therefore becomes their possession just like if they gave you a car.

Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

Nafte says it's important to keep the animal's welfare at the heart of discussions around custody.

Going forward [after the breakup] who's actually got time for the dog ?

Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

In their lifestyle, who's going to have time to give the dog all of the exercise and stimulation that it needs?

Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

Listen to the full conversation from Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


15 September 2020 4:00 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Divorce
Dogs
Pets
Animals
custody
Animal lovers

More from Local

Coal mine mining energy power Eskom 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics 123rf

'Landmark' Xolobeni judgment will level playing field for local communities

15 September 2020 4:27 PM

The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that applications for mining licences must be made accessible to affected communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail train Kalk Bay Station Cape Town 123rftransport 123rflocal 123rf

Metrorail: Desperate thieves stealing anything with resale value during lockdown

15 September 2020 3:59 PM

Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott says thieves have resorted to stealing safety gates, doors, and even hand wash basins during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uber-app-ehailing-e-hailing-service-ride-share-123rf

'I'm not easily shaken' Nyanga teen's e-hailing service operates despite threats

15 September 2020 2:31 PM

Nyanga teen entrepreneur Asiphe Mkhefa speak to Lester Kiewit about the threats she's received since launching her app WomenGo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child shoe-missing-victim

Child murders: Cape Town communities have lost faith in the justice system

15 September 2020 2:13 PM

With child murders and gang warfare still plaguing some Cape Town communities, many residents have lost faith in the judiciary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe

Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims

15 September 2020 1:33 PM

Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capturepng

Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?

15 September 2020 12:44 PM

"They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200717-facemasks-usjpg

'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA

15 September 2020 12:33 PM

Dr Jody Boffa says while the decline in Covid-19 cases is positive, it's important to remember that the rules still apply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lana Marks United States Ambassador to South Africa

Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely

15 September 2020 12:18 PM

US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe

Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy'

15 September 2020 11:02 AM

Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz analyses the claims against the Western Cape Judge President and suggests where to from here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

international-travel-tourism-airport-borders-flight-destination-tourist-123rf

Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO

14 September 2020 6:29 PM

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of international travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

Business Lifestyle

Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

WC church leaders gather in CT to protest against corruption linked to COVID-19

15 September 2020 3:23 PM

Parly says it's ready move ahead with probe into EFF SONA disruption matter

15 September 2020 2:55 PM

SIU runs into some obstacles in probes into COVID-19 response malfeasance

15 September 2020 2:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA