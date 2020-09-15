Who gets custody of the dog in a divorce?





For some people their pets _are _their children, so what happens when a couple gets divorced and there's a pet involved?

Cape Talk's Pippa Hudson speaks to animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant Karis Nafte to find out what the law says and to get some advice on navigating custody of our animals in the event of a relationship breakdown.

For many, many people, their animals carry the same emotional weight as a human child. Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

Legally, pets are considered possessions. Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

Some lawyers will argue that whoever paid for the dog owns the dog forever Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

Other people will argue that that dog was a gift from the spouse and therefore becomes their possession just like if they gave you a car. Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

Nafte says it's important to keep the animal's welfare at the heart of discussions around custody.

Going forward [after the breakup] who's actually got time for the dog ? Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

In their lifestyle, who's going to have time to give the dog all of the exercise and stimulation that it needs? Karis Nafte, Animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

