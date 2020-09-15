On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Joburg heritage
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kathy Munro - Chairperson at Johannesburg Heritage Foundation
Today at 05:10
An update on the situation in Mali
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Allan Ngari - Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 05:46
"Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How is City of Cape Town gearing up for summer fire season?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
CapeNature Access Week is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Loren Pavitt - Acting Senior Manager: Communication Services at Cape Nature
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Why ANC's Zim flight is just plane wrong
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT
Today at 07:20
Who let the dogs out? Doesn't matter, says the Supreme Court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Henry Shields - Specialist Personal Injury Lawyer at (private practice)
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: the social challenges facing our older women
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gertrude Fester-Wicomb - Honorary professor in the Centre for African Studies at UCT
Dave Burstein - Founder at Datingbuzz
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest on Western Cape provincial economy and tourism update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Tax Justice SA hands over evidence of illegal practices by Gold Leaf Tobacco during smoking ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Today at 11:05
Latest Tech stories making headlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Girlz4Girlz project,Helping girls in need
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Salma De Jongh - Founder of Girlz4Girlz
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Latest Local
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
Food relief group hosts #OurFood heritage cuisine challenge to help fight hunger Chefs with Compassion has started an online challenge encouraging South Africans to post pics of their heritage dishes and donate... 15 September 2020 5:20 PM
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
View all Local
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville. 15 September 2020 6:43 PM
Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy. 15 September 2020 1:33 PM
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan? "They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze. 15 September 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025 FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga. 15 September 2020 7:23 PM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Business
Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts says landlords have a key role to play in resuscitating the hospi... 15 September 2020 12:14 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!' It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service). 15 September 2020 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
View all World
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
View all Africa
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Opinion
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice

15 September 2020 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
banks
branding
financial services sector
payoff lines
slogans
insurers

Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.

When last did an advert for a bank or an insurance company make you sit up and take notice?

Banking, bronze cattle statue. Image: pixabay.com

"We are you", "We're in this together", "It can be" etcetera, etcetera.

These are all payoff lines for advertising by local financial services.

And they're basically indistinguishable from one another, laments advertising and branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Insurer Liberty is the latest to spark his ire.

[It's] pretty much what Liberty is saying in terms of "In it with you" and I just think that the consumer sees all of these very worthy but intangible messages being fired at them by an absolute battalion of banks and insurance companies.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Liberty has repositioned itself as the insurance company that recognises the humanity of us all, says Rice.

But it's doing nothing different!

Liberty is a very good case because it is a lovely piece of advertising... enjoyable to watch but then it lets you down with a big thump in my opinion, with this particularly vacuous payoff line which is indistinguishable from so many others...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Discovery Bank is one of the few not isn't following this trend, but all of those payoff lines... they're all saying the same thing. Can you tell them apart? I can't.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

He awards the sector as a whole his "zero" rating for the week.

Listen to Rice's critique on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice


