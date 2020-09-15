On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice
When last did an advert for a bank or an insurance company make you sit up and take notice?
"We are you", "We're in this together", "It can be" etcetera, etcetera.
These are all payoff lines for advertising by local financial services.
And they're basically indistinguishable from one another, laments advertising and branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.
Insurer Liberty is the latest to spark his ire.
[It's] pretty much what Liberty is saying in terms of "In it with you" and I just think that the consumer sees all of these very worthy but intangible messages being fired at them by an absolute battalion of banks and insurance companies.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Liberty has repositioned itself as the insurance company that recognises the humanity of us all, says Rice.
But it's doing nothing different!
Liberty is a very good case because it is a lovely piece of advertising... enjoyable to watch but then it lets you down with a big thump in my opinion, with this particularly vacuous payoff line which is indistinguishable from so many others...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Discovery Bank is one of the few not isn't following this trend, but all of those payoff lines... they're all saying the same thing. Can you tell them apart? I can't.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
He awards the sector as a whole his "zero" rating for the week.
Listen to Rice's critique on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice
