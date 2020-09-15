'Landmark' Xolobeni judgment will level playing field for local communities





A landmark ruling in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday looks set to cut through acres of red tape previously in place for those wanting to view mining applications.

In what's being called a game-changing judgment, the court ordered that applications for mining licences be made public for affected communities.

CapeTalk's John Maytham speaks to Thandeka Kathi, an attorney at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies based at Wits University about the significance of the ruling.

It means that a community member can now go into the DMR offices or into the mines and demand access to see the application. Thandeka Kathi, Attorney - Centre for Applied Legal Studies based at Wits University

[Previously] if communities would want to take part in this process they would have to apply using The Process of Access to Information Act (PAIA). Thandeka Kathi, Attorney - Centre for Applied Legal Studies based at Wits University

But we have found that the PAIA processes are flawed and that most of the applications that go through PAIA end up being deemed refusals because it just takes too long, especially ones to do with mining rights. Thandeka Kathi, Attorney - Centre for Applied Legal Studies based at Wits University

Listen to the full conversation from Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: