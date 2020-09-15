Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:17
New Apple gadgets expected today
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Food relief group hosts #OurFood heritage cuisine challenge to help fight hunger Chefs with Compassion has started an online challenge encouraging South Africans to post pics of their heritage dishes and donate... 15 September 2020 5:20 PM
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
'Landmark' Xolobeni judgment will level playing field for local communities The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that applications for mining licences must be made accessible to affected communities. 15 September 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville. 15 September 2020 6:43 PM
Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy. 15 September 2020 1:33 PM
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan? "They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze. 15 September 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts says landlords have a key role to play in resuscitating the hospi... 15 September 2020 12:14 PM
View all Business
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!' It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service). 15 September 2020 9:20 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
View all World
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery

15 September 2020 4:55 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Astronomy
Venus
Life on Venus

'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus.

There's something strange going on in the atmosphere around Venus.

Astronomers have found a gas never before seen in the clouds floating above the bright white planet.

It's called phosphine and its presence is an indicator of possible life.

Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham why astronomers are so excited by this latest discovery.

Phosphine is a biosignature of life. Of course, not life as we know it, but microbial life or some sort of bacterial life.

Kechil Kirkham, Astronomer

It's usual and unexpected. Phosphine has been found on Saturn and Jupiter, but you'd expect to see it there.

Kechil Kirkham, Astronomer

It's difficult to think about how it might survive in those conditions because Venus is no walk in the park, it's a hellish place.

Kechil Kirkham, Astronomer

Hellish indeed. Temperatures on the surface of the planet are 470 degrees Celcius. That's more than it would take to melt lead!

Kirkham says further research is needed to determine the possibility of the existence of life, but given the planet's inhospitable climate, it won't be easy.

What people are proposing is some sort of Teflon coated balloon that can hang around in the upper atmosphere for a while gathering data.

Kechil Kirkham, Astronomer

Find out more about the potential for life on Venus by listening to the full conversation:


15 September 2020 4:55 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Astronomy
Venus
Life on Venus

More from Local

pot-steam-cooking-food-meal-preparation-kitchen-123rf

Food relief group hosts #OurFood heritage cuisine challenge to help fight hunger

15 September 2020 5:20 PM

Chefs with Compassion has started an online challenge encouraging South Africans to post pics of their heritage dishes and donate towards feeding the hungry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal mine mining energy power Eskom 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics 123rf

'Landmark' Xolobeni judgment will level playing field for local communities

15 September 2020 4:27 PM

The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that applications for mining licences must be made accessible to affected communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family and dog on beach pets 123rflifestyle 123rf

Who gets custody of the dog in a divorce?

15 September 2020 4:00 PM

Karis Nafte is a pet custody consultant who helps couples navigate custody issues of pets when the relationships break down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail train Kalk Bay Station Cape Town 123rftransport 123rflocal 123rf

Metrorail: Desperate thieves stealing anything with resale value during lockdown

15 September 2020 3:59 PM

Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott says thieves have resorted to stealing safety gates, doors, and even hand wash basins during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uber-app-ehailing-e-hailing-service-ride-share-123rf

'I'm not easily shaken' Nyanga teen's e-hailing service operates despite threats

15 September 2020 2:31 PM

Nyanga teen entrepreneur Asiphe Mkhefa speak to Lester Kiewit about the threats she's received since launching her app WomenGo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child shoe-missing-victim

Child murders: Cape Town communities have lost faith in the justice system

15 September 2020 2:13 PM

With child murders and gang warfare still plaguing some Cape Town communities, many residents have lost faith in the judiciary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe

Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims

15 September 2020 1:33 PM

Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capturepng

Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?

15 September 2020 12:44 PM

"They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200717-facemasks-usjpg

'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA

15 September 2020 12:33 PM

Dr Jody Boffa says while the decline in Covid-19 cases is positive, it's important to remember that the rules still apply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lana Marks United States Ambassador to South Africa

Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely

15 September 2020 12:18 PM

US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Lana Marks United States Ambassador to South Africa

Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely

15 September 2020 12:18 PM

US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young man working from home with his dog 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online

15 September 2020 9:11 AM

With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook logo social media platform

Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos?

14 September 2020 10:13 AM

During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

caster-semenya-ewnjpg

Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment

11 September 2020 12:13 PM

Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Luno

SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit

10 September 2020 6:38 PM

The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vidoe-screengrab-san-fransisco-smokepng

[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic'

10 September 2020 1:36 PM

Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200811glendagif

Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO

9 September 2020 6:27 PM

The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical trials is a normal safety measure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tiktok

[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video

9 September 2020 11:23 AM

Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trees-in-cape-town-wikimedia-commons-ranjithsijijpg

Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study

8 September 2020 1:13 PM

Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated'

8 September 2020 11:36 AM

Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

Business Lifestyle

Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Momentum opts to ditch One-Day cricket sponsorship contract in 2021

15 September 2020 7:04 PM

EFF objects to Parly inquiry into its members disrupting Sona earlier this year

15 September 2020 6:26 PM

Clicks non-exec director Nonkululeko Gobodo resigns, cites personal reasons

15 September 2020 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA