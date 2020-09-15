Streaming issues? Report here
Food relief group hosts #OurFood heritage cuisine challenge to help fight hunger

15 September 2020 5:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Hunger
food relief
chefs with compassion
#OurFood

Chefs with Compassion has started an online challenge encouraging South Africans to post pics of their heritage dishes and donate towards feeding the hungry.

The food relief group was formed during the lockdown in response to the humanitarian crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chefs with Compassion is a collaboration between organisations, restaurants and chefs to reduce food waste and create nourishing meals for vulnerable communities.

The initiative collects food waste from farmers and retailers and salvages some of the produce to create hearty dishes.

Chefs with Compassion has provided more than 1.1 million meals since it started, explains founding member Caroline McCann.

To mark Heritage Month, Chefs with Compassion has started a heritage food challenge which aims to raise funds for the organisation.

Between 12 and 24 September, South Africans are encouraged to donate a minimum of R10 via their website and then share a video of themselves holding a plate of homemade food that speaks to their heritage.

McCann says R10 is the cost of feeding a hungry child for a day.

It's a concept that we came up with as Chefs with Compassion as a fundraising event, but also because it's really important to be able to show people that for every plate that they prepare through their donations, we'll be able to prepare a plate of food for those in need.

Caroline McCann, Founding member - Chefs with Compassion

We've challenged everyone to take their most favourite delicious meal and take a photo or video, make a donation and share it to the world.

Caroline McCann, Founding member - Chefs with Compassion

At the end of Heritage Month, we plan on releasing an anthology of all the food that makes us uniquely South Africans and all the yummy bits that show our culture.

Caroline McCann, Founding member - Chefs with Compassion

Click here to learn more about the #OurFood challenge on the Chefs with Compassion website.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


