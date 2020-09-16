Alleged mastermind in Amy'Leigh de Jager kidnapping enters into plea deal





Tharina Human's lawyer has confirmed that his client has reached a plea agreement with the State, which could see her serving a reduced sentence.

Human made a brief appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court earlier on Tuesday, alongside her three co-accused, Pieter van Zyl, Bofokeng Molemohi and Laetitia Nel.

It's understood that Nel has now also indicated that she too wants to plead guilty to some of the charges, reports EWN's Mia Lindeque.

However, has not agreed to the terms of the plea deal accepted by Human, and she will now make her case separately in another court in Pretoria.

Amy’Leigh de Jager was snatched from her mother's car in front of her Vanderbijlpark school last year.

She went missing for 19 hours before being abandoned near an informal settlement.

The matter was set down for trial for the entire week but last week the suspected mastermind Tharina Human decided to enter into a plea agreement with the State. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

That's what emerged in court today. A lawyer representing Human has confirmed that they've reached a settlement with the State. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

Her co-accused Laetitia Nel also decided that she wants to plead guilty to some of the charges. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

They say that they don't want to disclose anything [about Tharina Human's sentence] at this stage, but it's definitely imprisonment. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

