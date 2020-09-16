Cape summer fires: Fires are caused by people, most are preventable - JP Smith
Our decent rainfall this winter has been welcomed in terms of filling our dams, but will they have a potentially negative side-effect by way of stronger vegetation growth and hence lead to a greater fire risk once the summer heat beats down?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town, on how the city is gearing up for the upcoming fire season.
We must work towards starting to debunk the idea that there is a fire season in summer because we have a fire season all year round.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
There are just different types of fire seasons at different times, he elaborates.
In summer Cape Town has a bushfire season and in winter a predominantly informal structure fire season as people use fire for lighting, cooking, and heat.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
This past year we saw a reduction in fires in almost all of our fire categories, but sadly an increase in the loss of life as many of these fires are fatal, and very often people do not escape them.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
The City's education programmes of which around 900 are carried out per year, helps to control the winter fire season, he acknowledges. The City also distributes smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.
Bushfires are more difficult to manage, as it encompasses a very long area around the periphery of the city, he notes.
The main thing there is the maintenance of fire breaks and the clearing of vegetation around those.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
The City's fire department inspects those and engages with the relevant property owners.
Much of that is SANParks, the predominant owner of most of that burnable bush.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
He says the significant rains this year have resulted in more growth of vegetation and therefore more material that can burn.
But not a lot of it is perhaps very dry at the moment, but towards the end of the summer season it will be a lot drier and more volatile.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
To this end the City of Cape Town brings on board 120 seasonal firefighter from 1 November to 30 April.
What preventative measures can Capetonians take in general?
One risk area is where there is no formal electrical infrastructure, he notes. The second major contributor to all fires is negligence, he says.
All fires are caused by people, and most of those fires are preventable.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you!
Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand.Read More
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice
Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.Read More
Food relief group hosts #OurFood heritage cuisine challenge to help fight hunger
Chefs with Compassion has started an online challenge encouraging South Africans to post pics of their heritage dishes and donate towards feeding the hungry.Read More
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery
'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus.Read More
'Landmark' Xolobeni judgment will level playing field for local communities
The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that applications for mining licences must be made accessible to affected communities.Read More
Who gets custody of the dog in a divorce?
Karis Nafte is a pet custody consultant who helps couples navigate custody issues of pets when the relationships break down.Read More
Metrorail: Desperate thieves stealing anything with resale value during lockdown
Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott says thieves have resorted to stealing safety gates, doors, and even hand wash basins during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
'I'm not easily shaken' Nyanga teen's e-hailing service operates despite threats
Nyanga teen entrepreneur Asiphe Mkhefa speak to Lester Kiewit about the threats she's received since launching her app WomenGo.Read More
Child murders: Cape Town communities have lost faith in the justice system
With child murders and gang warfare still plaguing some Cape Town communities, many residents have lost faith in the judiciary.Read More
Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims
Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy.Read More