Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you!
In 2006, after a careless person’s cigarette butt devastated Table Mountain, the City of Cape Town created a “stompie hotline”.
If you witness someone throwing a lit cigarette butt out of a car, call 021 424 7715 to report the incident.
The hotline is available 24 hours per day.
If you feel moved to do so, please share the stompie hotline (021 424 7715) number with everyone you know. Let’s get it saved on every phone in our cruel, crazy, breathtakingly beautiful city!
Related article: Cape summer fires: Fires are caused by people, most are preventable - JP Smith
Have as much of the following information at hand as possible:
-
Information to identify the vehicle and its owner (e.g. registration, make, colour, etc.)
-
Time and location of the incident
-
Who chucked the stompie? Was it the driver or a passenger? Which passenger?
The City will send a warning letter to the accused and issue a fine of R1500 if found guilty.
More from Local
Cape summer fires: Fires are caused by people, most are preventable - JP Smith
In summer Cape Town has a bushfire season and in winter a predominantly informal structure fire season, he explains.Read More
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice
Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.Read More
Food relief group hosts #OurFood heritage cuisine challenge to help fight hunger
Chefs with Compassion has started an online challenge encouraging South Africans to post pics of their heritage dishes and donate towards feeding the hungry.Read More
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery
'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus.Read More
'Landmark' Xolobeni judgment will level playing field for local communities
The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that applications for mining licences must be made accessible to affected communities.Read More
Who gets custody of the dog in a divorce?
Karis Nafte is a pet custody consultant who helps couples navigate custody issues of pets when the relationships break down.Read More
Metrorail: Desperate thieves stealing anything with resale value during lockdown
Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott says thieves have resorted to stealing safety gates, doors, and even hand wash basins during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
'I'm not easily shaken' Nyanga teen's e-hailing service operates despite threats
Nyanga teen entrepreneur Asiphe Mkhefa speak to Lester Kiewit about the threats she's received since launching her app WomenGo.Read More
Child murders: Cape Town communities have lost faith in the justice system
With child murders and gang warfare still plaguing some Cape Town communities, many residents have lost faith in the judiciary.Read More
Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims
Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'
Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange.Read More
Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive
Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts says landlords have a key role to play in resuscitating the hospitality industry.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'
It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service).Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of international travel.Read More
Deny or withdraw consent for Experian to access your data, urges lawyer
Amid reports that data from the Experian breach has surfaced online, lawyer Lauren Lewis says consumers need to protect themselves.Read More
In the market for buying a home? Why you should wait until you have 10% deposit
Sit tight if you're in the market for buying property until you have at least 10% to put down advises FNB's Mfundo Mabaso.Read More
[VIDEO] Leopard strolls through Kruger restaurant on his way to breakfast
This magnificent creature ambled through a restaurant at Singita Ebony Lodge in the Kruger National Park.Read More