Home
Local
Lifestyle

Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you!

16 September 2020 9:19 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Fire
City of Cape Town
Cape Fire Season
Table Mountain
Cape Town
Western Cape fire season
cape town fire season
fire season
WC fire season
wildfire season
cigarette butts
stompies
stompie hotline
021 424 7715
0214247715

Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand.

In 2006, after a careless person’s cigarette butt devastated Table Mountain, the City of Cape Town created a “stompie hotline”.

If you witness someone throwing a lit cigarette butt out of a car, call 021 424 7715 to report the incident.

The hotline is available 24 hours per day.

If you feel moved to do so, please share the stompie hotline (021 424 7715) number with everyone you know. Let’s get it saved on every phone in our cruel, crazy, breathtakingly beautiful city!

Cape Town - as flammable as she is beautiful.

Related article: Cape summer fires: Fires are caused by people, most are preventable - JP Smith

Have as much of the following information at hand as possible:

  • Information to identify the vehicle and its owner (e.g. registration, make, colour, etc.)

  • Time and location of the incident

  • Who chucked the stompie? Was it the driver or a passenger? Which passenger?

The City will send a warning letter to the accused and issue a fine of R1500 if found guilty.


