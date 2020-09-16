Lobby group accuses Gold Leaf Tobacco of tax evasion and illict trade during ban
Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation (GLTC), a member of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), has been accused of tax evasion by selling their cigarettes online at significantly reduced rates.
It's alleged that GLTC cigarette brands had dominated the illicit trade market during the nearly five-month ban on the sale of cigarettes.
According to a UCT study, GLTC brand RG sold 10 million cigarettes each day during lockdown at prices that were up to five times higher, without paying any taxes.
I will be on @eNCA shortly talking about GCTC and give full details about how cigarettes are being sold on-line to the public and to people under the age of 18- in contravention of the law. @TaxJustice_SA pic.twitter.com/WMzwD3vwyJ— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 16, 2020
Yusuf Abramjee, the founder of Tax Justice SA, says the organisation received a number of tip-offs about the illicit sale of GLTC brands online during the tobacco ban.
Abramjee claims tobacco giant GLTC delivers a single carton of cigarettes nationwide for only R225.
He says the online sale of cigarettes to private customers is in direct defiance of the Tobacco Control Act.
He adds that Tax Justice SA has handed over its evidence to the SA Police Service (SAPS) SA Revenue Service (SARS) and Department of Health to investigate.
Tobacco giant GLTC will deliver a single carton of cigarettes to your door anywhere in SA for R225. The taxes they should pay to @sarstax are R203.50.— Tax Justice South Africa (@TaxJustice_SA) September 15, 2020
IF they're paying their tax, we reckon they're losing R100 per carton! ⁰How is that possible @fita_sa @SinenMnguni? @the_dti pic.twitter.com/Q17DPnYlCd
Evidence of dodgy tactics by Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation has been handed to the relevant legal authorities. @fita_sa @SinenMnguni say there's nothing suspicious in it.— Tax Justice South Africa (@TaxJustice_SA) September 15, 2020
We'll see what @SAPoliceService @sarstax @HealthZA think. pic.twitter.com/ksF7CokXux
Meanwhile, Fita has accused Tax Justice SA of being funded by Big Tobacco to bring down local manufacturers.
Abramjee has denied allegations that the organisation is driven by any other business interests.
He adds that GLTC has taken legal action against him in the past for previous blowing the whistle on the tobacco company's involvement in the illicit cigarette trade.
A UCT study found that during the lockdown Gold Leaf products were number one. They topped the market during the cigarette ban.Yusuf Abramjee, Founder - Tax Justice South Africa
Their products were still readily available. The research speaks for itself.Yusuf Abramjee, Founder - Tax Justice South Africa
We logged onto their website and we found that cigarettes could be bought on the internet through their website to private customers, in direct contravention of the Tobacco Control Act.Yusuf Abramjee, Founder - Tax Justice South Africa
GL has no checks and balances to verify the identity if these customers or to establish that they are above the legal age of 18.Yusuf Abramjee, Founder - Tax Justice South Africa
Online customers can buy a single carton for as little as R22.50 per pack, including nationwide delivery, suggesting that Gold Leaf Tobacco is not paying their due taxes per pack of 20 cigarettes.Yusuf Abramjee, Founder - Tax Justice South Africa
Clearly they are breaking the law. We want SARS to investigate the fact that these cigarettes are being sold at just a rand or two over the minimum excise and VAT payable.Yusuf Abramjee, Founder - Tax Justice South Africa
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy
South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”.Read More
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice
Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.Read More
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025
FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga.Read More
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b
Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville.Read More
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'
Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange.Read More
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa
Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.Read More
Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive
Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts says landlords have a key role to play in resuscitating the hospitality industry.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'
It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service).Read More
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online
With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you.Read More
More from Local
32% of refugees asked for bribe by asylum officials - LHR report
According to the LHR report many of those seeking asylum were asked to pay for certain services which are free to access.Read More
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet
On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021.Read More
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court
There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields.Read More
[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management
The relocation of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop to Tokai has caused much outcry from all sides.Read More
[WATCH] Ace Magashule denied abuse of state resources on SANDF flight
Reporter on runway asked ANC SG if party used state resources by flying to Zimbabwe on a SA Airforce plane. Listen to his reply.Read More
Alleged mastermind in Amy'Leigh de Jager kidnapping enters into plea deal
The suspected mastermind behind the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager and one of her co-accused intend to plead guilty.Read More
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you!
Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand.Read More
Cape summer fires: Fires are caused by people, most are preventable - JP Smith
In summer Cape Town has a bushfire season and in winter a predominantly informal structure fire season, he explains.Read More
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice
Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.Read More
Food relief group hosts #OurFood heritage cuisine challenge to help fight hunger
Chefs with Compassion has started an online challenge encouraging South Africans to post pics of their heritage dishes and donate towards feeding the hungry.Read More