[WATCH] Ace Magashule denied abuse of state resources on SANDF flight
When asked by a reporter on the runway if the ANC used State resources by flying to Zimbabwe on a SA Airforce plane, Secretary-General Ace Magashlue replied, 'No.'
Despite this earlier comment by the ANC SG, President Ramaphosa called for a report from those involved and the party has decided to pay back the money.
Public Law expert Cathy Powell explains to Refilwe Moloto how this flight could have been made legal.
ANC SG Ace Magashule on ANC delegation using SANDF plane to Zimbabwe... pic.twitter.com/aqJc3ss0cY— Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) September 9, 2020
